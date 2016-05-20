News your way: The Palatka Daily News introduces new website

The Palatka Daily News is pleased to present two exciting upgrades to its service: our brand new website and e-Edition, a digital version of our newspaper.

E-Edition is an exact replica of the printed edition of The Palatka Daily News in a popular, flipbook format. It is the best way for out-of-town subscribers to access timely community news, and no matter where you live, e-Edition is easy and convenient. E-Edition is easy and convenient, delivered right to your email inbox and there’s nothing to download — just click the edition and begin reading.

We encourage you to visit PalatkaDailyNews.com to check out the new e-Edition, read breaking community news stories, learn more about local events and more. Do all this from the convenience of your computer, phone, iPad or any other mobile device.

Existing subscribers will have full access to the new website and e-Edition using your existing website username and password. New subsribers will be sent a username and password for e-Edition access. To subscribe, click here.

To login, click the login button at the top of the homepage.

Thank you again for being a loyal reader and subscriber. We are always looking for ways to bring you better products.

We hope you enjoy the new website and e-Edition.