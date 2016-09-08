County commission -- Democrats, District 5

In mid-July, the Palatka Daily News asked candidates in August elections to tell our readers more about themselves. Candidates received extensive questionnaires and were given more than two weeks to complete the questionnaires. Board of County Commission District 5 Democratic incumbent E. Walton Pellicer II completed the questionnaire. His opponent, Mary Kay Engelking, did not. Below are the answers from Pellicer. Should Engelking provide answers to the Daily News, her questionnaire will be added. The two face off in the August primary. Early voting starts Aug. 17. The primary is Aug. 30.

E. WALTON PELLICER II

Age: 53

Years living in the area: 53

Family: Two daughters, Brenna, 12, and Payton, 15

Education: K-12 at Putnam County schools

Current occupation: Johnson & Overturf Funeral Home, funeral assistant

Previous employment: Georgia-Pacific, 1983-1974; Walt’s BBQ, 1984-2005; Self-employed, 2005-2007; Elliott Welding, 2007-2012

Military history: Not applicable

Volunteer history: Absolutely worked to help every civic, fraternal, church organization throughout our county with their fundraising efforts all over the county.

Public elected offices: Current District 5 County Commissioner

Any unsuccessful political campaigns: None

Other political and government experience: Not applicable

Endorsements received: Northeast Florida Association of Realtors, local firefighter union (IAFF #3529)

Why should people vote for you: I believe that I am doing the job that I campaigned on saying I would do. I have kept my word and want to continue to work for the betterment of and for the people of Putnam County.

What are the three most important issues you would address if re-elected and how would you address them? 1. Completion of 4-late connector highway system, i.e. 17 and 20. Working with our state Legislature to secure their funding, as well as federal funds where possible.

Continue to promote economic growth by giving incentives to any business that is considering moving here. Good clean commerce should be a top priority.

3. Continue to expand East Palatka water by continuing to lobby in Tallahassee to get state funding.

What other issues do you see as important? 1. Working to drive down our millage rate thereby helping our citizens relieve their budget issues.

2. Working to keep a balanced budget and pushing to do more for our county employees – pay scale and benefits.

What specific steps will you take to make government more open and accessible to the public? I don’t know what can be done. There are no secrets, practically everything is public knowledge. One of the things I campaigned on and have done is make our office more user friendly and less red tape. Make it a pleasure to go through the process where government is concerned.

Have you ever been convicted of a crime (felony), been disciplined by a professional licensing board or organization or had an ethics violation filed against you? If so, please give details. Never a crime or disciplined by a board. Since elected, I have had an ethics complaint, but it was unfounded and dismissed.

Have you ever filed for bankruptcy, been delinquent on your federal, state or local taxes? If so, please give details. No bankruptcy. Yes, I have and am behind on some taxes, but have been in the past and have caught them up. There are and have been tough economic times, even I have not escaped. But I will not give up. I am a survivor.

Are there any personal details about yourself voters would be interested in knowing? I am a three-time past master Hastings Masonic Lodge #183, Past Master 1997-1998, 2015. I am the 2016 Putnam County Shriner Club 1st Vice President and was the second vice president in 2015. I serve on the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch Board of Directors. I was co-chairman of the 2014 March of Dimes campaign.