2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Palatka

Two people are dead at North 19th St. in Palatka in what law enforcement officials say is an apparent murder-suicide.

The Palatka Police Department said Wednesday morning the incident is being investigated, with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Medical Examiners Office. The police department said in a release it does not believe there is a threat to the community relating to the incident.

Two neighbors said the incident happened at an apartment facing 19th Street. The apartment complex is Northside Homes.

The police department said early this morning on its social media site that detectives were processing the scene. The victims have not been identified.

