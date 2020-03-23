2nd case of virus reported in Putnam

Body

A second positive case of COVID-19 in Putnam County was reported Sunday evening by the state Department of Health.

An 82-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus. Putnam's first positive case was reported Friday - a 67-year-old man.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 77 tests for the virus in Putnam County - 45 were negative with 30 pending.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the state Department of Health in Putnam County, said in a statement that "DOH-Putnam is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

"DOH-Putnam has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Putnam County Emergency Management and medical providers to prepare response activities in the event we were to see cases in Putnam."

In Florida, there were 1,007 total cases and 13 reported deaths.

In the U.S. as of Sunday, there were 33,073 cases and 409 reported deaths.

Individuals can call DOH-Putnam’s COVID-19 call center at 386-329-1904 for general questions about the virus. Individuals can also continue to contact the statewide COVID-19 hotline 24/7 at 866-779-6121 or COVID-19@flhealth.gov.