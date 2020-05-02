2nd COVID-19 death reported in Putnam

Body

A second coronavirus death was reported in Putnam County on Saturday morning and cases in the county reached 117, according to floridadisaster.org. An 86-year-old Satsuma man was one of the most recent cases and the second to pass away in the county.

Officials from the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County said the other recent cases were an 86-year-old Palatka female, a 35 year-old Interlachen female, a 64-year-old Palatka female, a 47-year-old Palatka female, a 72-year-old Palatka female, an 83-year-old Palatka female, an 88-year-old Palatka female and a 71-year-old Palatka male.

The department will not release the amount of people who have recovered from coronavirus because the reinfection rate is currently unknown.

County health officials confirmed the most cases to be in Palatka with 78 cases. Interlachen has 15, East Palatka has 12, Crescent City has four, Satsuma reported four, Welaka reported two and Hawthorne and Hollister each have one.

Testing in Putnam reached 1,644 people and 1,524 people tested negative. Three cases are pending, according to floridadisaster.org.

Statewide, 34,463 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 1,364 deaths were reported in Florida on Saturday morning.

Health officials cannot release the names of coronavirus patients due to health privacy laws that restrict the release of personal patient information.