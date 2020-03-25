5 COVID-19 cases now reported in Putnam

Body

A 23-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman are the latest three reported cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County.

There are now five positive cases of the virus in the county as of Wednesday evening. The first two cases were a 67-year-old male reported Friday, and an 82-year-old female reported Sunday. The first case was confirmed Tuesday to be an emergency room doctor at Putnam Community Medical Center.

As of Wednesday, there were 172 reported tests for the virus in Putnam County, with 122 of them negative and 45 awaiting results.

The number of cases in Florida on Wednesday was 1,977 with 23 reported deaths.

The Putnam County Emergency Operations Center continues to be activated today. The EOC call center number is 386-329-1904.