9 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Putnam

A 6-year-old boy from East Palatka was among nine new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Putnam County, the state Department of Health said.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County, seven of the nine cases reported Sunday were from East Palatka. The other two were from Palatka. Overall, Putnam County had 43 positive cases as of Sunday evening's report from the Department of Health. The department said there have been 815 tests in the county, with 772 negative tests

In Florida, there were 19,895 cases of coronavirus with 461 deaths. There has been one reported death of a Putnam County resident with eight people hospitalized because of the virus.

The nine new cases reported Sunday included three 10-year-old girls from East Palatka and an 8-year-old girl from East Palatka, according to the Department of Health. The cases were not travel related, the agency said.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Department of Health in Putnam County, said there are no new hospitalizations at this time for COVID-19 cases in Putnam County.

"It is critical for Floridians to fully understand and follow important healthy activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Garcia said in an email.

The Department of Health asked residents to remember the following significant precautions:

Practice social distancing. (Maintain at least 6 feet between other people in any public area.)

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds. (Or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.)

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. (Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth.)

In the U.S. as of Sunday, the Department of Health reported 554,226 cases with 21,994 deaths. Globally, 113,948 people have died.