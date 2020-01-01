Public Notices Palatka Daily News 010220

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION



Case No.: 2019-CA-000411 Division:



MADISON ALAMOSA HECM, LLC, Plaintiff



vs



THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST DOROTHY DA VIS, DECEASED; JEANETTE DA VIS BOYD AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JEANETTE DA VIS BOYD; WILLIE MAE CRAWFORD AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WILLIE MAE CRAWFORD; LORETTA DAVIS ESAU AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LORETTA DAVIS ESAU; GILBERT DAVIS AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GILBERT DAVIS; DOROTHY JEAN DA VIS AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DOROTHY JEAN DA VIS; WILLIE LEVON SIMON, JR. AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EILLIE LEVON SIMON, JR.; DWAYNE FITZGERALD SIMON, SR. AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DWAYNE FITZGERALD SIMON, SR.; ANITA BEAUFORD MAXWELL AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANITA BEAUFORD MAXWELL, if living, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants, claiming by, through, under or against the said JEANETTE DA VIS BOYD AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JEANETTE DA VIS BOYD; WILLIE MAE CRAWFORD AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WILLIE MAE CRAWFORD; LORETT A DAVIS ESAU AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LORETTA DAVIS ESAU; GILBERT DAVIS AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GILBERT DAVIS; DOROTHY JEAN DAVIS AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DOROTHY JEAN DA VIS; WILLIE LEVON SIMON, JR. AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EILLIE LEVON SIMON, JR.; DWAYNE FITZGERALD SIMON, SR. AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DWAYNE FITZGERALD SIMON, SR.; ANITA BEAUFORD MAXWELL AND UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANITA BEAUFORD MAXWELL; THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, Defendants.



NOTICE OF ACTION - MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE



TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST DOROTHY DA VIS, DECEASED

Whose Residences are: Unknown

Whose last Known Mailing Addresses are: Unknown



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Putnam County, Florida:



LOTS 12 AND 13, BLOCK 7, YELVINGTON PARK AMENDED PLAT, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 120 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



106 2ND ST., EAST PALATKA, FL 32131



has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jeffrey C. Hakanson, Esquire, of McIntyre Thanasides Bringgold Elliott Grimaldi Guito & Matthews, P.A., 500 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 200, Tampa, Florida 33602, within thirty (30) days of the date of the first publication of this notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiffs attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.



DATED this 19 day of Dec, 2019.



TIM SMITH

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

(SEAL)



By/s Amanda Haring

Deputy Clerk



"If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.



To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed:

Court Administration

101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305

DeLand, FL 32724

(386) 257-6096

Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711."



Legal No. 00071890

12/27/19, 01/02/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 19000249CAAXMX



DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC, Plaintiff,



vs.



GJOVALIN KACORRI A/K/A GJOVALIH KACORRI; PETER KQIRA, et al.,

Defendant(s).



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated Dec. 11, 2019 , and entered in 19000249CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff and GJOVALIN KACORRI A/K/A GJOVALIH KACORRI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GJOVALIN KACORRI A/K/A GJOVALIH KACORRI NKA LUTFIUE KACORRI; PETER KQIRA; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PETER KQIRA NKA VIKTORIJA SQIRA are the Defendant(s). Tim Smith as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on January 07, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:



A PORTION OF THOSE LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 585, PAGE 229, SECTION 9,TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 27 EAST, PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:



PARCEL #2: COMMENCE AT THE EAST 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 9; THENCE S 00°34'37" W, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 9, A DISTANCE OF 380.75 FEET; THENCE N 88°49'02" W, A DISTANCE OF 33.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION; (1) CONTINUE THENCE N 88°49'02" W, A DISTANCE OF 303.00 FEET; (2) THENCE S 00°34'37" W, A DISTANCE OF 177.97 FEET; (3) THENCE S 89°02'43" E, A DISTANCE OF 302.99 FEET; (4) THENCE N

00°34'37" E, A DISTANCE OF 176.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND TO CLOSE.



Property Address: 267 TURNER RD, EAST PALATKA, FL 32131



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.



Dated this 20 day of December, 2019.



ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By:\S\Nicole Ramjattan

Nicole Ramjattan, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com



IMPORTANT



AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed:

Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste D-305, Deland, FL 32724 (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.



19-314801 - GaB



Legal No. 00071936

12/28/19, 01/02/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION



CASE NO: 2019-0133-DP



IN THE INTEREST OF: A.R.

DOB: 08/21/2010

Minor child.



NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS)



TO: Christopher Redwine, last known address 6302 Manatee Ave W #K, Bradenton, FL



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.R. born on 08/21/2010. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on 03/26/2020 at 9:00 am before the Honorable Christopher Ferebee, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177, for an ADVISORY HEARING.



FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE.



If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.



WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 23 day of December, 2019.



TIM SMITH, Clerk of the Court



By:s/ Ashley Cusach

As Deputy Clerk



Legal No. 00072023

01/02, 01/09, 01/16, 01/23/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 18000229CAAXMX



DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff,



vs.



TONYA M. BROWN A/K/A TONYA BROWN, JOSHUA E. SHOCKLEY, AND BRITNEY J. TILLIS, et al.

Defendant(s).



AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 05, 2019, and entered in 18000229CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC FKA GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff and TONYA M. BROWN A/K/A TONYA BROWN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. BROWN A/K/A TONYA BROWN are the Defendant(s). Tim Smith as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on January 21, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:



SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PUTNAM, STATE OF FLORIDA, TO WIT:



PARCEL # 2, WEST 50 FEET OF THE NORTH 6.25 CHAINS OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE TWENTY-SIX (26) EAST, PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 231, PAGE 548 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.



Dated this 30 day of December, 2019.



ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ

& SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com



By: _\S\Thomas Joseph

Thomas Joseph, Esquire Florida Bar

No. 123350

Communication Email:

tjoseph@rasflaw.com



IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste D-305, Deland, FL 32724 (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

Legal No. 00072074

1/02/20, 1/9/20