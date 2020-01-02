Public Notices Palatka Daily News 010320

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE – Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Section 83.801-83-809. The public sale by Discount Mini Storage, St. Johns, located at 790 S.R. 207, East Palatka, Fl. 32131, will take place via: Storageauctions.com on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., or thereafter.



UNIT# NAME

ITEMS



058 Crystal Smith

HG/Furn/Toys



Legal No.00071677

01/03/20, 01/10/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION



CASE NO. 2019CA000235CAAXMX

Division No.



ANTHIUM, LLC, Plaintiff,



vs.



HILDA PAMPLONA, DECEASED, et al, Defendants



NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order dated December 2, 2019, and entered in Case No. 2019CA000235CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein Anthium, LLC is the Plaintiff and STEPHEN J. PAMPLONA and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST HILDA PAMPLONA, DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS the Defendants. Tim Smith, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Putnam County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website for on-line auctions at 11:00 AM on February 6, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:



LOT 61, BLOCK C, WEBB'S VIKING MANOR, A SUBDIVISION IN PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 78 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



ALSO, A 1987 28 X 46 PALM HARBOR MOBILE HOME, SERIAL NO. 21171A & 21171B.



IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.



If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.



DATED at Putnam County, Florida, this 19 day of December, 2019.



GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com



By:s/Amy Kiser

Amy M. Kiser, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196



252040.24839/TLL



"In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the Court, Putnam County, 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177, Telephone (386) 326-7600, via Florida Relay Service".



Apre ako ki fet avek Americans With Disabilites Act, tout moun kin ginyin yun bézwen spésiyal pou akomodasiyon pou yo patisipé nan pwogram sa-a dwé, nan yun tan rézonab an ninpot aranjman kapab fet, yo dwé kontakté Administrative Office Of The Court i nan niméro, Putnam County, 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177, Telephone (386) 326-7600 i pasan pa Florida Relay Service.



En accordance avec la Loi des "Americans With Disabilities". Les personnes en besoin d'une accomodation speciale pour participer a ces procedures doivent, dans un temps raisonable, avante d'entreprendre aucune autre démarche, contacter l'office administrative de la Court situé au, Putnam County, 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177, Telephone (386) 326-7600 Via Florida Relay Service.



De acuerdo con el Acto ó Decreto de los Americanos con Impedimentos, Inhabilitados, personas en necesidad del servicio especial para participar en este procedimiento debrán, dentro de un tiempo razonable, antes de cualquier procedimiento, ponerse en contacto con la oficina Administrativa de la Corte , Putnam County, 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177, Telephone (386) 326-7600 Via Florida Relay Service.



Legal No. 00071888

12/27/19, 01/03/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING



A Public Hearing of the Putnam County Zoning Board of Adjustment will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, Florida, to consider the following applications under the provisions of the Putnam County Land Development Code (Ordinance No. 2005-18, as amended):



CASE NO. SUP19-012 – Application by Michelle Mitchell for a Special Use Permit to allow a Home Occupation/Nail Salon in the Residential-2 (R-2) zoning district on 3.39 acres of property located at 127 Concord Drive, Satsuma, FL 32189: Parcel ID 13-11-26-8244-0000-0450.



CASE NO. SUP19-013 – Application by Brubaker Construction Services, LLC, as agent for M + K Farms, LLC/Joseph E. McGee, for a Special Use Permit to allow a Migrant Labor Camp in the Agriculture (AG) zoning district on 4.26 acres of property located at 105 Stewart Road, East Palatka, FL 32131; Parcel ID 48-09-27-0000-0690-0000.



Detailed legal descriptions and maps are available for inspection at the Planning and Development Services Department, located at 2509 Crill Ave., Ste. 300, Palatka Florida, or call staff at 386-326-7136 for information.



All interested persons wishing to speak on behalf or in opposition to this request will be heard at the above stated place and time. Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate should contact the Planning and Development Services Department at 386-329-0491 at least 24 hours in advance to request such accommodations. If a person desires to appeal any decision with respect to any matter considered at the above referenced meeting, such person may need to insure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made and submitted to the Planning and Development Services Department.



PUTNAM COUNTY

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS



By Nancy Brown

Secretary



Legal No.00072076

1/3/20

The Public Safety Coordinating Council will meet on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Conference Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Alicia Morales

Staff Assistant II



Legal No. 00072123

01/03/20

The Waterways and Trails Committee will meet on Thursday,

January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Planning and Development Conference Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 300, Palatka.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Alicia Morales

Staff Assistant II



Legal No. 00072124

01/04/20

The Putnam County Port Authority, whose governing Board is

comprised of the members of the Board of County Commissioners, will meet for a workshop on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:05 p.m.in the County Commissioners’ Conference Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, during a regular meeting of the County Commission.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Laura Parsons

Executive Assistant

to the County Administrator



Legal NO.00072128

01/03/20

The Putnam County Port Authority, whose governing Board is

comprised of the members of the Board of County Commissioners,will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. in the County Commissioner’s Board Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, during a regular meeting of the County

Commission.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Laura Parsons

Executive Assistant

to the County Administrator



Legal No. 00072130

01/03/20

The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners will meet in a regular workshop session on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Conference Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Laura Parsons

Executive Assistant

to the County Administrator



Legal No.00072131

01/03/20

The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners will meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the County Commissioner’s Board Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Laura Parsons

Executive Assistant

to the County Administrator



Legal No. 00072132

01/03/20