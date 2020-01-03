Public Notices Palatka Daily News 010420

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/16/2020, 12:00 pm at 1609 ST. JOHNS AVE PALATKA FL 32177-4438 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

3N1CB7AP7HY235673 2017 NISSAN

Legal No. 00071626

01/04/20

The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners is requesting sealed bids from FDOT Pre-qualified contractors for Sidewalk Construction and Replacement within Crescent City.



The work shall consist of but is not limited to the construction and placement of sidewalk, signs and pavement markings, sodding, handrail and other related construction. The total project length is approximately 4.7 miles.



The project is funded through the Florida Department of Transportation under Financial Project ID: 430512-1-58-01.



Bid Documents, Construction Specifications and Drawings are available online at: http://bids.putnam- fl.com/bids



Deadline for receipt of sealed bids has been set for 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, To be considered responsive, bidders shall deliver before 2:00 p.m. EST. on 2/4/20 one (1) original hard copy, one (1) duplicate copies and provide one (1) USB drive that contains “all” of your documentation included in the original bid in a pdf format. Sealed bids may be deliver in person or by courier mail to Putnam County General Services Department c/o Julianne Young, 2509 Crill Avenue, Ste 200, Palatka, Florida, 32177. Only sealed bids received on or before the aforestated time and date will be considered. Vendor must indicate the bid number and description on the outside envelope.



There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the conference room at the 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, Florida, 32177.



This bid requires that the Prime Contractor or subcontractor be pre-qualified by the Florida Department of Transportation in the following work class(s): Sidewalk.



Questions concerning the specifications may also be emailed to Julianne Young, General Services Director, at julianne.young@putnam-fl.com. Answers to questions received will be posted online with the bid documents. Questions must be received at least 7 days prior to bid opening.



The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. Putnam County complies with all federal statutes relating to non- discrimination. Putnam County is an equal opportunity employer. Failure to follow the Bid Protest procedures prescribed by the Putnam County Purchasing Ordinance shall constitute a waiver of your protest and any resulting claims.



Bid No. 20-07



Legal No. 00071855

01/04/20

The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the County Administration Conference Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, FL 32177 to discuss and consider Florida Department of Transportation bridge funding agreements for Etoniah Creek (Bardin Road) and Deep Creek (CR310).



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Tabitha Lassiter

Legal Assistant to the County Attorney



Legal No.00072155

01/4/20

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

NOTICE OF ISSUANCE



The Department of Environmental Protection (Department), gives notice of its issuance of an Environmental Resource Permit modification (ERP No. MMR_314218-004) to Southern Rock Manufacturers, LLC, and SRM Materials, LLC, c/o Jeff Hollingshead, CEO, 111 Commerce Lane, Midway, Florida 32343-6608.



The applicant applied on November 19, 2018, to the Department of Environmental Protection for a permit/water quality certification for the construction of a stormwater management system for an expansion of an existing sand mine. The property area will be expanded from 79.0 to 222.7 acres. The extraction area will be expanded from 29.92 to 149.6 acres. The maximum depth of mining will be increased from -20 feet to -30 feet NA VD88. This is approximately 36 feet below the average water elevation and will allow the extraction of the limestone stratum.



The project area will bel 73.2 acres. Total area of work in, on, or over wetlands or other surface waters will be 14.47 acres. Herbaceous wetland impacts will consist of 1.45 acres in one freshwater marsh. The 9 .15 acres of forested wetland impacts will consist of 7.73 acres of mix hardwood forest wetlands, a 0.47-acre isolated wetland, and a 0.96-acre wetland mitigation area that was not constructed. The 3.87 acres of other surface water impacts will consist of farm ponds, a stormwater treatment pond, and an upland cut ditch.



The permit area is located at 363 Merryfield Lane, East Palatka, approximately 1.6 miles south of the SR 207/Wildwood Lane intersection, Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 27 East, in Putnam County, and lies within the St. Johns River (Welaka to Bayard) Basin, Class III waters.



The Department will issue the environmental resource permit, unless a timely petition for an administrative proceeding is filed pursuant to the provisions of Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes (F.S.). On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.



The permit file is available online and can be accessed through the Department's Information Portal at:

https://depedms.dep.state.fl.us:443/Oculus/servlet/shell?command=getEntity&[guid=26.9 5831. ll&[profile=Permitting Authorization]



If you have any questions or are experiencing difficulty viewing the electronic permit, please email to MiningAndMitigation@dep.state.fl.us or call 850.245.8634.



A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department's action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rule 28-106.201, F .A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:



a) the name and address of each agency affected and each agency's file or identification number, if known;

b) the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner's representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner's substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;

c) a statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;

d) a statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;

e) a concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency's proposed action;

f) a statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency's proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and

g) a statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency's proposed action.



The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.



In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within 21 days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person's right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C. Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department's action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.



Mediation is not available in this proceeding.



Any party to this action has the right to seek judicial review pursuant to Section 120.68, F.S., by filing a Notice of Appeal pursuant to Rules 9.110 and 9.190, Florida Rules of Appellate Procedure, with the Clerk of the Department in the Office of General Counsel, 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000; and by filing a copy of the Notice of Appeal accompanied by the applicable filing fees with the appropriate District Court of Appeal. The Notice of Appeal must be filed within 3 0 days from the date this action is filed with the Clerk of the Department. The files associated with this order are available upon request. Please address your request to MiningAndMitigation@dep.state.fl.us and include the file number in your request.



Legal No. 00072160

01/04/20

Request for Proposals

NO. RFP 2020-03 AUDIT SERVICES



The City of Palatka hereby requests proposals qualified firms to provide AUDIT SERVICES for the period of three fiscal years commencing with FY ending 9/30/2020, with an option for two (2) one-year renewals. Proposers can register and request a complete copy of this RFP with required forms by email to Logan Becker, Finance Director, at lbecker@palatka-fl.gov. Qualified proposers should submit one (1) signed original, six (6) copies and one (1) digital copy in a sealed envelope marked “PROPOSALS FOR AUDIT SERVICES” no later than 2:00 p.m. on February 7, 2020. Responses shall be submitted by mail, courier or in person at City of Palatka, ATTN: Logan Becker, 201 N. 2nd Street, 32177. Complete submittal instructions are found in the complete RFP document. Proposers must register by email to be assured of receiving addendums.



For more information, to register or to submit questions, please contact Logan Becker, Finance Director, by email at lbecker@palatka-fl.gov NO LATER THAN 1/27/2020. The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities submitted, reject any and/or all proposals, re-advertise, and accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of the City. EOE/DFWP



Legal No. 00072163

01/04, 01/07/20