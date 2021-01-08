Public Notices Palatka Daily News 010821

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



File No.: 2020-615-CP

Division: 53



IN RE: ESTATE OF BRENDA H. STALLINGS, A/K/A BRENDA HENRIETTA STALLINGS, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of BRENDA H. STALLINGS, a/k/a BRENDA HENRIETTA STALLINGS, deceased, whose date of death was November 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for PUTNAM County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is January 8, 2021.



Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ George A. Young

GEORGE A. YOUNG

Florida Bar Number: 0051728

Holmes & Young, P.A.

222 N. 3rd Street

Palatka, Florida 32177

Telephone: (386) 328-1111

Fax: (386) 328-3003

E-Mail:

pleadings@holmesandyoung.com



Personal Representative:

/s/ Marc Hess

MARC HESS

1044 Echo Valley Ct.

Loganville, Georgia 30052



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FLORIDA SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY

PROBATE DIVISION



CASE NO. 2020-600-CP



IN RE: The Estate of WILLIAM BERGSJO, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



A Petition for Administration has been filed and an Order Appointing Personal Representative has been entered in the Estate of WILLIAM BERGSJO, deceased, whose date of death was September 5, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, File No. 2020-600-CP the address of which is Putnam County Courthouse, 410 St. Johns Ave., P.O. Box 758, Palatka, FL 32178-0758. The name and address of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.



ALL creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims, or demands against the estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claim with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of the first publication of this Notice is January 8, 2021.



Holmes & Young, P.A.

Fla. Bar No 0051728

222 N. 3rd Street

Palatka, FL 32177

(386) 698-1970

E-mail:

pleadings@holmesandyoung.com

Attorney for Petitioner



Petitioner:

LINDA LOU ROSE

698 Tropical Parkway

Orange Park, FL 32073



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO. 2018 CA 475



BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, Plaintiff,



vs.



ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES OR OTHER PERSONS OR ENTITIES CLAIMING BY OR THROUGH THE ESTATE OF MARY VIRGINIA BECK, Deceased, et al., Defendants.



RE-NOTICE OF SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 16, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 2018 CA 475 of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein LYCASTE, LLC, is Judgment Assignee and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES OR OTHER PERSONS OR ENTITIES CLAIMING BY OR THROUGH THE ESTATE OF MARY VIRGINIA BECK, Deceased; et al., I MATT REYNOLDS, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest bidder for cash, online at www.putnamrealforeclose.com at 11:00 o'clock a.m. on February 16, 2021, on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:



All that Certain Parcel of Land in the City of Palatka, Putnam County, State of FL, as More Fully Described in OR Book 0559 Page 0324 ID #42-10-27-6850-2550-0100, Being Known and Designated as Lot 1, Block 255, Palatka Development Company’s Subdivision, Filed in Map Book 2 at Page 32. of the Public Records of Putnam County, Florida.

Property address: 1315 Laurel Street, Palatka, Florida 32177



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.



DATED this 4th day of January, 2021.



LAW OFFICES OF MANDEL,

MANGANELLI & LEIDER, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1900 N.W. Corporate Blvd., Ste. 305W

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Telephone: (561) 826-1740

Facsimile: (561) 826-1741

servicesmandel@gmail.com



BY: /s/ MATTHEW B. LEIDER, ESQ.

FLORIDA BAR NO. 84424



NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to The Fictitious Name Act 865.09, Florida Statutes, that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business in Putnam County, will register with the Florida Department of State, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice, the following name, to wit:



Pop's Hot Dog Cart



Under which I am (we are) engaged in business at



124 Lucky Lane

Hawthorne, FL 32640



That the names(s) of the person(s) solely interested (owner’s name) in the said business is (are) as follows:



George Aaron Spencer



Hawthorne, Florida.



NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to The Fictitious Name Act 865.09, Florida Statutes, that the under- signed, desiring to engage in business in Putnam County, will register with the Florida Department of State, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice, the following name, to wit:



A Wild Willow Boutique



Under which I am (we are) engaged in business at:



2019 Cherry Lane

Palatka, FL 32177



That the names(s) of the person(s) solely interested in the said business is (are) as follows:



Chelsey Elkins



Putnam County, Florida.



The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners will meet in regular session virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. The Putnam County Port Authority, comprised of the members of the Board of County Commissioners, will also meet virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 9:05 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube and the YouTube channel can be accessed by using this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/

PutnamBOCC/live



Anyone wishing to speak will be given the opportunity during the PUBLIC COMMENT section of the agenda as part of the virtual meeting through Zoom which may be accessed utilizing the following:



ZOOM link:

https://zoom.us/j/92287419160

Meeting ID: 922 8741 9160



Dial by your Location:

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)



All written comments submitted to the Commission via e-mail to BOCCmeetingcomments@putnam-fl.com will be distributed to each Commissioner and also be included with the public record, but will not be read aloud during the meeting.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Sarah Herbein

Executive Assistant to

the County Administrator



The Putnam County Animal Services Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, January 11, 2021 in the Planning & Development Services Conference Room, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 300 at 9:00 a.m.



BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Lisa Suarez

Animal Control Supervisor



