Public Notices Palatka Daily News 011820

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Case No: 2014-CA-000118



WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF MATAWIN VENTURES TRUST SERIES 2016-2, Plaintiff,



vs.



MICHAEL P. PERRY; et al., Defendants.



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 13, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2014-CA-000118 of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF MATAWIN VENTURES TRUST SERIES 2016-2, is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL P. PERRY and KARRI K. PERRY, are Defendants, Tim Smith, Clerk of Court of Putnam County, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash online at www.putnam.realforeclose.com at 11:00 A.M. on February 20, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:



LOT 18, BLOCK G, FROM SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 23 EAST, PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA; GO N89°59'W ALONG THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 3 A DISTANCE OF 1713.50 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE GO N00°56'E 160.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THEN GO N89°59'W 107.40 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE GO S00°56'W 160.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE GO S89°59'E 107.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.



TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2008 SCOLTBILT SANDPIPER MANUFACTURED HOME, SERIAL NUMBER, SBHGA1450703072A/B

Property Address: 240 2nd Street, Melrose, FL 32666



Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court before the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.



DATED 1/8/20



By/s Jason Ruggerio, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 70501

Lender Legal PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, Florida 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff



Service Emails:

JRuggerio@LenderLegal.com

EService@LenderLegal.com



If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.



To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed:

Court Administration

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 257-6096



Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.



Legal No. 00072280

01/11/20, 01/18/20

HALIFAX PAVING, INC. is requesting bids from Certified DBE contractors. We are biding as Prime contractor on the following FDOT project: T2756 – I-95 St. Johns County – on 01/29/20. Email DBE status and interest in quoting to halifaxpaving@cfl.rr.com, or mail to: Halifax Paving, Inc. Attn: ESTIMATOR, PO Box 730549, Ormond Beach, FL 32173-0549.



Legal No. 00072279

01/11, 01/18, 01/25/20

The Putnam County Municipal Service Benefit Unit Assessment Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for the St. Johns Harbor Unit #3 MSBU at the Bostwick Community Center located at 125-2 Tillman St. Palatka, FL.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Nilda Seibert

MSBU Coordinator



Legal No. 00072346

01/18/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION



CASE NO.: 54-2019-CA-000188

DIVISION: 53



WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., Plaintiff,



vs.



DEBORAH N. MOSS, et al, Defendant(s).



NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 7, 2019, and entered in Case No. 54-2019-CA-000188 of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is the Plaintiff and Deborah N. Moss, Unknown Party #1 n/k/a Jeremy Sessions, Reginald B. Mosley, Sr., James Moss, are defendants, the Putnam County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on online at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, Putnam County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on the February 6, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:



LOTS 1, 2 AND 3, EXCEPT THE SOUTH 15 FEET OF LOT 3, OF BLOCK 394, ACCORDING TO PALATKA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY'S SUBDIVISION OF HILLCREST, AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2, PAGE 42 1/2, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



A/K/A 601 MOSELEY AVE, PALATKA, FL 32177



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.



CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE



I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has also been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by mail or eService.



Dated this 03 day of January, 2020



ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com



By:/s/ Lindsay Cohen

Florida Bar #17211



CT/19-012672



ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave, Suit D-305, Deland FL 32724, 386-257-6096, within 2 days of your receipt of this notice. If you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770.

THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE. To file response please contact Putnam County Clerk of Court, 410 St. John's Ave., Palatka, FL 32177, Tel: (386) 329-0251; Fax: (386) 329-1223.



Legal No. 00072379

01/18/20, 01/25/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



CASE No. 2014CA000090



WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MFRA TRUST 2014-2, PLAINTIFF,



VS.



ALBERTO G. DAVID AKA ALBERTO G. DAVID, JR., ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 8, 2020 in the above action, the Putnam County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Putnam, Florida, on February 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.putnam.realforeclose.com for the following described property:



LOT 73 OF PALM PORT SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 70 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.



Tromberg Law Group, LLC.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway,

Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email:

eservice@tromberglawgroup.com



By: Philip Stecco, Esq.

FBN 0108384



15-002664-FIHST



If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 386-257-6096 , 101 N Alabama Ave., Ste D-305, DeLand, FL 32724 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.



Legal No. 00072385

01/18/20, 01/25/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO. 2018-0315-CA



BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, Plaintiff,



vs.



ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES OR OTHER PERSONS OR ENTITIES CLAIMING BY OR THROUGH THE ESTATE OF RICHARD ARCHAMBAULT, Deceased; et al., Defendants.



RE-NOTICE OF SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 24th, 2019, entered in Civil Case No.2018-0315-CA of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES OR OTHER PERSONS OR ENTITIES CLAIMING BY OR THROUGH THE ESTATE OF RICHARD A. ARCHAMBAULT, Deceased; et al., are Defendant(s).



I TIM SMITH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest bidder for cash, online at www.putnamrealforeclose.com at 11:00 o'clock a.m. on February 18, 2020, on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:



Legal description: Together with any and all mobile homes located on the land.



ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATE IN PUTNAM COUNTY OF FLORIDA VIZ: LOT 47 OF COUNTRY LIVING BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS A TRACT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN A PART OF EAST 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 17 TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH RANGE 23 EAST PUTNAM COUNTY FLORIDA MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID EAST 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 THENCE NORTH 5DEGREES 15 MINUTES 7 SECONDS WEST AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID EAST 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 116.74 FEET THENCE NORTH 70 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST 500 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 70 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST 250 FEET THENCE NORTH 5 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 7 SECONDS WEST, 350 FEET THENCE SOUTH 70 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 250 FEET THENCE SOUTH 5 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 7 SECONDS EAST, 350 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND TO CLOSE.



BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM CLAIRE P. CHIAPPINI, SINGLE PERSON TO RICHARD ARCHAMBAULT AND DONNA ARCHAMBAULT, DATED 06/29/1998 RECORDED ON 07/22/1998 IN OR BOOK 765, PAGE 1515 IN PUTNAM COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF FL.



Property Address: 352 Country Living Circle, Melrose, Florida 32666



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.



DATED this 15th day of January, 2020.



LAW OFFICES OF MANDEL,

MANGANELLI & LEIDER, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1900 N.W. Corporate Blvd.,

Ste. 305W

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Telephone: (561) 826-1740

Facsimile: (561) 826-1741

servicesmandel@gmail.com



BY/s Daniel S. Mandel

DANIEL S. MANDEL, ESQ.

FLORIDA BAR NO. 328782



Legal No. 00072417

01/18/20, 01/25/20

Notice of 2020 Meeting Schedule

City of Palatka CRA



The City of Palatka Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) meets at 5:00 p.m. on the 2nd Monday bimonthly in each even month in City Commission Chambers, City Hall, 201 N. 2nd Street, Palatka, Florida, unless otherwise noticed or noted in the schedule below. Agenda requests and supporting materials must be submitted before 10:00 a.m. on the Friday two weeks prior to the meeting date. All meetings are open to the public.



The City of Palatka CRA will meet at the following dates and times:



February 10, 2020 5:00 p.m.

April 13, 2020 5:00 p.m.

June 8, 2020 5:00 p.m.

August 10, 2020 5:00 p.m.

October 12, 2020 5:00 p.m.

December 14, 2020 5:00 p.m.



This notice is given in accordance with F.S. 189.015.

NOTICE: Any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the Agency with respect to any matter considered at these meetings will need a record of the proceedings, and said person may need to insure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which includes the testimony and evidence upon with the appeal is to be based. F.S.189.015.



Please govern yourselves accordingly.



/s/ Betsy J. Driggers,

City Clerk



Legal No. 00072430

01/18/20