Public Notices Palatka Daily News 012121

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT RULE



ST. JOHNS RIVER STATE COLLEGE

District Board of Trustees

Addition of SJR Rule 1.39



The District Board of Trustees of St. Johns River State College will hold a public hearing for the following rules to be taken into consideration:



Addition of SJR Rule 1.39 –

Board Self-Evaluation



The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m in the Criminal Justice Multipurpose Room (J-149), on the St. Augustine Campus, 2990 College Drive, St. Augustine, Florida. Authority for the rules is found in Florida Statutes, Section 1004.085. Estimated economic impact on all affected persons cannot be determined at this time. Written comments may be submitted within 14 days of the date of this notice to:



Melissa Miller, Senior Vice President/General Counsel

St. Johns River State College

5001 St. Johns Avenue

Palatka, Florida 32177



Substantially affected persons may, within 14 days of the date of this notice, file an objection to this rulemaking with the agency. The objection shall specify the portions of the proposed rules to which the person objects and the specific reasons for the objection.



The full text of the proposed rules is available upon request.



Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in the noticed meeting should contact the College at the following address at least five days before the date of the scheduled meeting: Edie Bruce, Director of Human Resources, 386-312-4074 or ediebruce@sjrstate.edu.



Persons with speech or hearing impairments should contact the College using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).



Legal No. 00079397

01/21/21

The quarterly meeting of the Putnam County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, February 8, 2021, immediately followed by a Public Hearing, at the Putnam County Commission Chambers, 2509 Crill Avenue, Palatka, Florida, 32177. Due to social distancing requirements, there may be limitations on the number of persons permitted to enter the meeting room and/or government services building. Screening of visitors and the wearing of face coverings may be required. All interested persons are invited to call-in.

The call-in number is 1-888-585-9008. When prompted, dial the conference room number 511 666 088#. Meeting materials will be posted at https://www.nefrc.org/transportation-disadvantaged. The Northeast Florida Regional Council adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to this meeting upon request. Requests should be received at least 72-hours in advance of the meeting in order to allow time to provide the requested service. For more information, contact the Northeast Florida Regional Council at (904) 279-0880 between the hours of 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



Legal No. 00079574

01/21/21

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to The Fictitious Name Act 865.09, Florida Statutes, that the under- signed, desiring to engage in business in Putnam County, will register with the Florida Department of State, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice, the following name, to wit:



Wilkinsons' Enterprises



Under which I am (we are) engaged in business at:



128 Union Grove Cematery Road

Palatka, FL 32177



That the names(s) of the person(s) solely interested in the said business is (are) as follows:



Darin Wilkinson



Putnam County, Florida.



Legal No.: 00079604

01/21/2021

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Commission of the City of Palatka, Florida, will consider the enactment of the following entitled Ordinance:



ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PALATKA AMENDING ARTICLE V, DIVISION 1 – GENERALLY, SECTION 2-281 – “DEFINITIONS”, AND SECTION 2-283 – “JURISDICTION”, OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF PALATKA AS IT PERTAINS TO CODE ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; PROVIDING FOR CORRECTION OF SCRIVENOR’S ERRORS



at its next regular meetings to be held at 6:00 p.m. on the 28th day of January, 2021, and the 11th day of February, 2021 at City Hall, 201 N. 2nd St., Palatka, Florida. The meeting will also stream live on the City’s YouTube page: https://tinyurl.com/y3e2tee4 Said proposed ordinance may be inspected by the public at City Hall during regular hours of business and on the City’s website https://palatka-fl.gov . All interested persons are hereby advised of such consideration by the City Commission and all interested parties may appear at said meeting at said time and place and be heard with respect to the proposed ordinance. This notice is given in accordance with F.S. 166.041.



PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELVES ACCORDINGLY.



Legal No. 00079627

01/21/21