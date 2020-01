NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/11/2020, 12:00 pm at 1609 ST. JOHNS AVE PALATKA FL 32177-4438 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1GCEK19BX5Z102161 2005 CHEVRO

Legal No. 00072331

01/30/20