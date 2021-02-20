Public Notices Palatka Daily News 022021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: R & J TOWING INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/06/2021, 09:30 am at 1160 HWY 17 SOUTH SATSUMA, FL 32189-2715, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. R & J TOWING INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



WBA5A5C55GG347345 2016 BMW



Legal No.: 00079876

02/20/2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 2020-CA-334



CHESHIRE REAL ESTATE, INC., a Florida Corporation, Plaintiff,



vs.



WAYNE WEINAUG, THE ESTATE OF LISA WEINAUG, CHELSEA JONES, ALEXANDRIA BROWN, DANITA LINDSEY, MICHAEL DALLAS, and LAMAR H. HUDGINS, JR., AS TRUSTEE OF THE LAMAR H. HUDGINS, JR. REVOCABLE TRUST U/A/D JUNE 27, 1990

Defendants.



AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION



TO: Danita Lindsey

108 North Maryland Avenue

East Palatka, FL 32131



Michael Dallas

108 North Maryland Avenue

East Palatka, FL 32131



YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for partition of the following described real property in Putnam County, Florida:



Being in the Village of East Palatka, in the County of Putnam and State of Florida particularly described . as Lot numbers 28, 29 and 30 of Block "B" of OAK VIEW, a subdivision located in and forming a part of the Village of East Palatka, Florida, according to plat thereof filed in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of said Putnam County, on the 10th day of December, l925, that is to say a subdivision of the Southwest part of the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section Five (5), in the Township : ten (10) South, of range twenty-seven (27) East, Florida.



has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Timothy Keyser, J.D., the plaintiffs attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 92, Interlachen, Florida 32148, on or before 60 days from the first publication of this notice, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default.·will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.



The dale of the first publication is FEBRUARY 6, 2021.



WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on February 03, 2021.



(SEAL)

Clerk of Court

Matt Reynolds



By/s Lee Veronica Reyes

Deputy Clerk



Legal No. 00079941

02/06, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



CASE NO. 2021-CP-000039



IN RE: The Estate of VIRGINIA EVELYN MCCOLM, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



You are hereby notified that a Formal Administration has been entered in the Estate of Virginia Evelyn McColm, deceased, file number 2021-CP-0000039, by the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177; and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Florence Christine McColm, care of Thomas R. Thompson, Esq., 1330 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303.



All interested persons are notified that:



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of first publication of this notice must file their claims with this court within the later of three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.



All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice.



All claims and demands not so filed will be forever barred.



The date of the first publication of this notice is Feb. 13th and Feb. 20th, 2021.



THOMAS R. THOMPSON, ESQUIRE

1330 Thomasville Road

Tallahassee, FL 32303

(850) 386-5777

Fax: (850) 386-8507

FLORIDA BAR NO. 890596

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS



FLORENCE CHRISTINE MCCOLM

1330 Thomasville Road

Tallahassee, Florida 32303



Legal No. 00080022

02/13/21, 02/20/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 54-2021-CP-000036

Probate Division: A



In re: The Estate of Eunice Spires Hoffman, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of EUNICE SPIRES HOFFMAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 15, 2020, and whose last four digits of her social security number are 2034, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OF MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice February 13, 2021.



Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ Sharon W. Ehrenreich

Florida Bar No.: 259251

303 State Road 26

Melrose, FL 32666

Telephone: 352/475-1611

Fax: 352/475-5968

Email: sharon@fightingforall.com



Personal Representative:

/s/ Tami H. West

TAMI HOFFMAN WEST

Personal Representative

12060 E. Fort Lowell Road

Tucson, Arizona 85749



Legal No. 00080024

02/13/21, 02/20/21

Putnam County School District is seeking Proposals for Real Estate Service

Documents may be viewed at: https://www.putnamschools.org/page/posted-rfps



or email Horace Sermon, Coordinator of Purchasing for a copy. hsermon@my.putnamschools.org

Responses are due prior to 10:00 am local time, February 23, 2021.



Legal No. 00080082

02/13-02/20/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



File No. 2021-CP-000026

Division 62



IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN J. HALL,

Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of John J. Hall, deceased, whose date of death was January 2, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is Feb. 20, 2021.



Attorney for Personal Representative:

L. J. Arnold III

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 154474

Arnold Law

PO Box 1570

718 North Orange Avenue

Green Cove Springs, Florida 32043

Telephone: (904) 284-5618

Fax: (904) 284-5937

E-Mail: ljarnold3@gmail.com

Secondary E-Mail:

marie.arnoldlaw@gmail.com



Personal Representative:

Jason Matthew Hall

458 Sweet Mango Trl

St. Augustine, Florida 32086



Legal No. 00080123

02/20/21, 02/27/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



File No.: 2021-48-CP

Division: 53



IN RE: ESTATE OF LOIS BLANCHE VAUGHAN, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of LOIS BLANCHE VAUGHAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for PUTNAM County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Fl 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is February 20, 2021.



Attorney for Personal Representative:



/s/ George A. Young

GEORGE A. YOUNG

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 0051728

Holmes & Young, P.A.

222 N. 3rd Street

Palatka, Florida 32177

Telephone: (386) 328-1111

Fax: (386) 328-3003

E-Mail:

pleadings@holmesandyoung.com



Personal Representative:

/s/ Johnny Lee Manis

JOHNNY LEE MANIS

213 New Salem Road

Rogersville, Tennessee 37857



Legal No. 00080142

02/20/21, 02/27/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION



Case #: 19000373CAAXMX

DIVISION: 53



JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff,



-vs.-



Wesley James Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley J. Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley J. Brophy a/k/a Wesley Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley Brophy; Kerri Elizabeth McArthur a/k/a Kerri E. McArthur a/k/a Kerri Brophy; Unknown Spouse of Wesley James Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley J. Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley J. Brophy a/k/a Wesley Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley Brophy; Unknown Spouse of Kerri Elizabeth McArthur a/k/a Kerri E. McArthur a/k/a Kerri Brophy; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants, Defendant(s).



AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 19000373CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and Wesley James Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley J. Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley J. Brophy a/k/a Wesley Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley Brophy are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Matt Reynolds, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT www.putnam.realforeclose.com , AT 11:00 A.M. on March 18, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:



THE SOUTH HALF OF LOTS 12, 13 AND 14 OF BLOCK 400 OF PALATKA DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY'S SUBDIVISION, "HILLCREST" BEING A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF PALATKA, PUTNAM COUNTY, STATE OF FLORIDA, AS SHOWN ON PLAT RECORD IN MAP BOOK NO. 2, ON PAGE 42 PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.



If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 101 North Alabama Avenue, Ste.-D-305, Deland, Florida 32724 (386) 257-6096 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.



CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE



I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished by U.S. Mail and/or email service if an email address is so listed below on this 17 day of February, 2021 to the following:



Wesley James Brophy, Jr. a/k/a Wesley J. Brophy Jr. a/k/a Wesley J. Brophy a/k/a Wesley Brophy Jr. a/k/a Wesley Brophy, 136 West Saint Johns Terrace, East Palatka, FL 32131



Kerri Elizabeth McArthur a/k/a Kerri E. McArthur a/k/a Kerri Brophy, 302 South 18th Street, Palatka, FL 32177



Unknown Spouse of Kerri Elizabeth McArthur a/k/a Kerri E. McArthur a/k/a Kerri Brophy n/k/a James Mull, 302 South 18th Street, Palatka, FL 32177



*Pursuant to Fla. R. Jud. Admin. 2.516(b)(1)(A), Plaintiff’s counsel hereby designates its primary email address for the purposes of email service as: FLeService@logs.com*



LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

4630 Woodland Corporate Blvd.,

Suite 100

Tampa, Florida 33614

Telephone: (813) 880-8888 Ext. 56701

Fax: (813) 880-8800

For Email Service Only:

FLeService@logs.com

For all other inquiries:

aconcilio@logs.com



By:s/ Amy Concilio

Amy Concilio, Esq.

FL Bar # 71107



Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, you are advised that this office may be deemed a debt collector and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.



16-302911 FC01 CGG



Legal No. 00080151

02/20/21, 02/27/21