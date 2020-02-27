Public Notices Palatka Daily News 022720

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/27/2020, 12:00 pm at 1609 ST. JOHNS AVE PALATKA FL 32177-4438 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

JN1CA21D3ST041248 1995 NISSAN

Legal No. 00072807

02/27/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 542019CA000006CAAXMX



FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Plaintiff



vs.



JOHN D. PARKER A/K/A JOHN PARKER, et al., Defendant(s).



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 24, 2019, and entered in 542019CA000006CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and JOHN D. PARKER A/K/A JOHN PARKER; MCKINNON FURNITURE, INC.; UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS 1 NKA JOSHUA GLUNT are the Defendant(s). Tim Smith as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on March 12, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:



TRACT #21:

COMMENCE SOUTH 1 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST 657.04 FEET AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 33.0 FEET FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 24 EAST, FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 512.78 FEET TO A PERMANENT REFERENCE MONUMENT ON THE WEST BANK OF GUM CREEK; CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 15 FEET TO THE CENTER OF GUM CREEK; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE CENTER OF GUM CREEK TO A POINT WHICH IS SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 15 FEET, FROM A PERMANENT REFERENCE MONUMENT ON THE WEST BANK OF GUM CREEK; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST 15 FEET TO SAID PERMANENT REFERENCE MONUMENT, CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST 557.44 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST 220 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING IN PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



Property Address: 140 MILLER SQ, INTERLACHEN, FL 32148



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.



Dated this 14 day of February, 2020.



ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com



By:\S\Nicole Ramjattan

Nicole Ramjattan, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email: nramjattan@rasflaw.com



IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste D-305, Deland, FL 32724 (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.



Legal No. 00073181

02/20/20, 02/27/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 19000485CAAXMX



Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Plaintiff,



vs.



The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all other parties claiming interest by, through, under or against the Estate of Sally Chambry a/k/a Sally Jane Chambry, Deceased; Carl R. Chambry Jr. a/k/a Carl Chambry Jr., Defendants.



NOTICE OF ACTION - CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE



TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all other parties claiming interest by, through, under or against the Estate of Sally Chambry a/k/a Sally Jane Chambry, Deceased

Last Known Address: "Unknown"



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Putnam County, Florida:



THE WEST 50 FEET OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THAT PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED BY R.R. ROYSTER, ET UX, TO J.C. WATKINS, ET UX, BY DEED DATED JULY 22, 1964, AND RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 127, PAGE 547, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF THE SAID J.C. WATKINS TRACT OF LAND, A DISTANCE OF 232.69 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED (1) THENCE RUN SOUTH O DEGREES 26 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY OF THE SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 AND THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, A DISTANCE OF 204 FEET, MORE LESS, TO THE CENTER OF A CANAL; (2) THENCE RETURN TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID J.C. WATKINS TRACT OF LAND, BEING ALSO ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF A ROADWAY, 50 FEET IN WIDTH, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; (3) THENCE RUN SOUTH O DEGREES 26 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 AND THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, A DISTANCE OF 198 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE CENTER OF SAID CANAL; (4) THENCE RUN SOUTHWESTERLY, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID CANAL, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET, - MORE OR LESS, TO SOUTHERLY TERMINUS OF CALL NO. 1 TO CLOSE.



THE SOUTHERLY 25 FEET BEING SUBJECT TO CANAL PURPOSES. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE IN THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 AND THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 24 EAST OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



TOGETHER WITH THE CERTAIN 1986 NOBILITY MOBILE HOME WITH VIN# N72704 AND FLORIDA TITLE NO. 44107497, LOCATED ON SAID PROPERTY.



has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiffs attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before MARCH 22, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiffs attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.



DATED on FEBRUARY 17, 2020.



Tim Smith

As Clerk of the Court



(SEAL)



By/Lee Veronica Reyes

As Deputy Clerk



File # 19-F02534



Legal NO. 00073182

02/20/20, 02/27/20

The District Board of Trustees of St. Johns River State College will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Thrasher-Horne Center, Suites C and D, on the Orange Park Campus, 283 College Drive, Orange Park, Florida. The agenda may include, but is not limited to, business affairs, personnel matters, facilities items, academic and student affairs, and a public hearing and subsequent action on the following:



Limited Access Programs – Change to Admission Criteria for Practical Nursing Program.



Immediately following the regular monthly meeting, the Board of Trustees will hold a closed Executive Session relative to collective bargaining in the Thrasher-Horne Center, Suites C and D, on the Orange Park Campus, 283 College Drive, Orange Park, Florida.



Authority for the rules is found in Florida Statutes, Sections 1001.64 and 1004.65. If any person wishes to appeal any decision made by the Board of Trustees of St. Johns River State College with respect to any matter considered at such meeting, he or she will need a record of the proceedings and may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.



Estimated economic impact on all affected persons cannot be determined. Copies of the proposed rules and fee adjustments can be examined at the Administration Building, St. Johns River State College, 5001 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.



Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in these meetings is asked to advise the agency at least five days before the meetings by contacting: Ginger Stokes, Associate Vice President for Human Resources, at

(386) 312-4074

or gingerstokes@sjrstate.edu.



If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1(800)955-8771 (TDD) or 1(800)955-8770 (Voice).



Legal No. 00073268

02/27/20

The quarterly meeting of the Putnam County Local Mitigation Strategy Task Force (LMS) and Emergency Management Advisory Committee will take place at 1:30 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Putnam County Emergency Operations Center, 410 S. State Road 19 Palatka, Florida. All interested persons are invited to attend. Meeting information is available upon request 386-329-0379.



La reunión trimestral del Grupo de Trabajo del Condado de Putnam Mitigación local Estrategia (LMS) y el Comité Asesor de Gestión de Emergencias tendrá lugar a las 1:30 PM el jueves 5 de Marzo de 2020 en el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia del Condado de Putnam, 410 S. State Road 19 Palatka , Florida. Todas las personas interesadas están invitados a asistir. Información sobre la reunión está disponible bajo petición 386-329-0379.



Legal No. 00073306

02/27/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE – Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Section 83.801-83-809. The public sale by Discount Mini Storage, St. Johns, located at 790 S.R. 207, East Palatka, Fl. 32131, will take place via: Storageauctions.com on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., or thereafter.



UNIT# NAME ITEMS

045 James Queen HG/Furn

173 Bradley Banner HG/Tools



Legal No. 00073330

03/06/20, 03/13/20