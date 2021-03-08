Public Notices Palatka Daily News 030921

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION



CASE NO: 2019-161-DP



IN THE INTEREST OF: E.S.

DOB: 11/28/14

Minor child.



SECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS)



TO: Jessie Arledge, last known address 107 Lazy Circle, Florahome, FL 32140; Eric Sturdivant, last known address 107 Lazy Circle, Florahome, FL 32140



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.S., born on 11/28/2014. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear electronically via Zoom on 4/29/21, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Alicia Washington, for an ADVISORY HEARING on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights. The Zoom link is as follows: https://zoom.us/j/91019072196. If you are not able to connect via the Zoom App, you may contact the judge’s judicial assistant at 386-329-0471, or the Department counsel at 386-290-3316 for further instructions.



FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE.



If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation, in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., D-315, DeLand, Florida 32720; (386) 257-6096, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.



WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 10th day of February 2021.



MATT REYNOLDS, Clerk of the Court



By:s/Ashley Cusach

As Deputy Clerk

(SEAL)



Legal No. 00080034

02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 2020-CA-297

DIVISION:



WILLIAMS FAMILY PROPERTY INVESTMENTS, LLC, a Florida limited liability company, Plaintiff,



vs.



WILLIAMS DAIRY, INC., a dissolved Florida corporation; ESTATE OF JAMES W. COKER, deceased, Defendants.



AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION



TO: JAMES W. COKER, THE ESTATE OF JAMES W. COKER, and ALL OTHER PERSONS, claiming by, through or under James W. Coker.



YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title has commenced on the following property in Putnam County, Florida, to-wit:



See Exhibit "A" HERETO.



EXHIBIT "A"

PARCEL 1:

The South 298.63 feet of the North Half(N 1/2) of the of the South Half (S l/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4); the South Half (S 1/2) of the South Half (S 1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4); and the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4); all being in Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 26 East, Putnam County, Florida.



PARCEL 2:

The Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4); and the North Half (N 1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4); all being in Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 26 East, Putnam County, Florida.



PARCEL 3:

AH of AVONDALE, a Subdivision of the North Half (N 1/2) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) and the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 26 East, Putnam County, Florida, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 47, of the Public Records of Putnam County, Florida; LESS AND EXCEPT Lots 25, 26, and 27, in Block 11, and Lots 44, 45, 46, 47 and 48, in Block 17, therefrom.



PARCEL 4:

Lots 44, 45, 46, 47 and 48, in Block 17, of AVONDALE, a Subdivision of the North Half (N 1/2) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) and the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 26 East, Putnam County, Florida, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 47, of the Public.Records of Putnam County, Florida.



PARCEL 5:

Lots 25, 26 and 27, in Block 11, of AVONDALE, a Subdivision of the North Half (N 1/2) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) and the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 26 East, Putnam County, Florida, according to the Plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 47, of the Public Records of Putnam County, Florida.



PARCEL 6:

All of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 26 East, Putnam County, Florida, LESS AND EXCEPT the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) therefrom; and LESS AND EXCEPT therefrom those portions thereof described in Official Records Book 1274, Page 290 and Official Records Book 1248, Page 1064, both of the Public Records of Putnam County, Florida; Also LESS AND EXCEPT the following described parcel, Beginning at the Southwest corner of Section 36, Township 8 south, Range 26 East, Putnam County, Florida and running thence N89°27'38" E along the Southerly bounds of said Section 36 a distance of 2680.27 feet to the South one quarter corner of said Section 36; thence N89°27'38"E, still along said Southerly bounds, a distance of 918.76 feet; thence N45°41'17"W a distance of 232.86 feet to a point located 164.23 feet North, measured at right angles, from the South line of said Section 36; thence S89°27'38"W a distance of 929.51 feet to a point on the Westerly line of the conveyance recorded in Official Records Book 1274 at Page 290, which point is located N00°56'l2"W a distance of 164.23 feet from the Southwest corner thereof, thence S89°27'38"W a distance of 2505.01 feet to a point on the West line of said Section 36; thence S00°45'02"E along said West line a distance of 164.23 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.



PARCEL 9:

That portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 27 East, Putnam County, Florida, lying West of the Westerly Right-Of-Way of State Road No. 15 as described by deed recorded in Official Records Book 42 at page 285, Public Records of Putnam County, Florida. LESS AND EXCEPT therefrom that portion thereof described in Official Records Book 1274, Page 290, of said Public Records of Putnam County, Florida.



PARCEL 10:

That portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 27 East, Putnam County, Florida, lying West of the Westerly Right-Of-Way of State Road No. 15, LESS AND EXCEPT therefrom that portion thereof described by deed recorded in Official Records Book 1274, Page 290, Also LESS AN EXCEPT therefrom that portion described by deed recorded in Official Records Book 42 at page 285, Also LESS AND EXCEPT therefrom that portion described by deed recorded in Official Records Book 1208 at page 1724, all in the Public Records of Putnam County, Florida.



PARCEL 11:

That portion of the North Half(NE 1/2) of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 26 East, Putnam County, Florida, and described as follows; A parcel of land lying in Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 26 East, Putnam County Florida and being more particularly described as follows:



Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Section l and running thence S01°01"03"E along the Easterly bounds of said Section 1, a distance of 848.50 feet to the Northwestcorner of a parcel of land recorded in Official Records Book 1486 at page 999, Public Records of Putnam County, Florida; thence run the following 6 courses and distances;



1) S88°58'57'W a distance of 1032.46 feet; 2) N20°52'57'W a distance of 204.64 feet; 3) N35°38'46"W a distance of 192.11 feet; 4) N51°19'54'W a distance of 215.82 feet; 5) N49° 03'02"W a distance of 165.84 feet; 6) N45°41'17'W a distance of 371.15 feet to a point on the North line of Section 1 first above mentioned; thence N89°27'38"E along said North line a distance of 1761.55 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 26.26 acres of land, more or less.



PARCEL 12:

That portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of Section 6, Township 9 South, Range 27 East, Putnam County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows; Bounded on the East by the Westerly right of way of State Road No. 15; Bounded on the South by the Northerly line of land described in Official Records Book 1486 at Page 999, Public Records of said Putnam County, Florida; Bounded on the West by the West line of Section 6, referred to above; Bounded on the North by the Northerly line of said Section 6.



has been filed against you and you are requested to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to it on Plaintiffs attorney, Sabrina M. Smith, Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP whose address is 10151 Deerwood Park Blvd., Bldg. 300, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, on or before thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177 either before service of Plaintiffs attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.



WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 12TH day of February, 2021.



MATT REYNOLDS

Clerk of the Court

Putnam County, Florida

(SEAL)



BY/s Lee Veronica Reyes

Deputy Clerk



Legal No. 00080078

02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION



CASE NO: 2019-0195-DP



IN THE INTEREST OF:

K.M. DOB: 04/01/2011

K.M. DOB: 01/25/2009

Minor child.



NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS)



TO: Amanda Huffman, last known address, 201 Florence Ave. Hollister, FL.



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.M., born on 4/1/2011 and K.M., born on 1/25/2009. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear electronically via Zoom on 3/18/21, at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Alicia Washington, for an ADVISORY HEARING on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights. The Zoom link is as follows: https://zoom.us/j/91019072196. If you are not able to connect via the Zoom App, you may contact the judge’s judicial assistant at 386-329-0471, or the Department counsel at 386-290-3316 for further instructions.



FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE.



If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation, in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., D-315, DeLand, Florida 32720; (386) 257-6096, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.



WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 19 day of February 2021.



MATT REYNOLDS, Clerk of the Court



By: Ashley Cusach

As Deputy Clerk



Legal No. 00080207

02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/21<</TEXT>>

<<TEXT>>CALL FOR BIDS



The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners is requesting sealed bids for the purchase of the following Storm Drainage Pipe Products for the Putnam County Public Works Department on an as-needed basis:



1. Precast Concrete Pipe

2. Asphalt Coated Spiral Corrugated

Galvanized Steel Culvert Pipe,

Pipe Arch

3. Polyvinyl-Chloride Pipe (PVC)

4. High Density Polyethylene Pipe

(HDPE)

5. Profile Wall Polypropylene Pipe (PP)



Bidder may choose to bid one (1) pipe product or all products.



Bid Documents and Specifications are available online at: http://bids.putnam-fl.com/bids



Deadline for receipt of sealed bids has been set for 2:00 p.m., April 07, 2021, To be considered responsive, bidders shall deliver before 2:00 p.m. EST. on 04/07/21 one (1) original hard copy, 1 duplicate copy and provide one (1) USB drive that contains “all” of your documentation included in the original bid in a pdf format. Sealed bids may be deliver in person or by courier mail to Putnam County General Services Department c/o Desiree’ Akins, 2509 Crill Avenue, Ste 200, Palatka, Florida, 32177. Only sealed bids received on or before the aforestated time and date will be considered. Vendor must indicate the bid number and description on the outside envelope.



Questions concerning the specifications may also be emailed to Desiree’ Akins, Procurement & Budget Supervisor, at desiree.akins@putnam-fl.com. Answers to questions received will be posted online with the bid documents. Questions must be received at least 7 days prior to bid opening. The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. Putnam County complies with all federal statutes relating to non-discrimination. Putnam County is an equal opportunity employer. Failure to follow the Bid Protest procedures prescribed by the Putnam County Purchasing Ordinance shall constitute a waiver of your protest and any resulting claims.



Bid No. 21-11



Legal No. 00080448

03/09/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FLORIDA SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY

PROBATE DIVISION



CASE NO. 2021-081-CP



IN RE: The Estate of ELMER CLAY RORRER a/k/a ELMER C. RORRER, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



A Petition for Administration has been filed and an Order Appointing Personal Representative has been entered in the Estate of ELMER CLAY RORRER a/k/a ELMER C. RORRER, deceased, whose date of death was February 2, 2021, in the Circuit Court of Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, File No. 2021-081-CP the address of which is Putnam County Courthouse, 410 St. Johns Ave., P.O. Box 758, Palatka, FL 32178-0758. The name and address of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.



ALL creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims, or demands against the estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claim with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 9, 2021.



s/ Jay Asbury

JAY D. ASBURY, P.A.

Fla. Bar No 0107109

GEORGE A. YOUNG, ESQ.

Fla. Bar No 0051728

222 N. 3rd Street

Palatka, FL 32177

(386) 698-1970

E-mail:

pleadings@holmesandyoung.com

Attorney for Petitioner



Petitioner:

RICKY LEE TOLLER

523 Georgetown Shortcut Rd.

Crescent City, FL 32112



Legal No. 00080498

03/09/21, 03/16/21

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Johnson's Towing & Recovery gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/26/2021, 09:00 am at 3840 Reid St Palatka, FL 32177, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Johnson's Towing & Recovery reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



2G2FS22K8X2221132 1999 PONT

1N4AL3AP4DC113145 2013 NISS



Legal No. 00080515

03/09/21

The Insurance Subcommittee will meet on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners' Conference Room, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, Florida.



The Insurance Committee will meet on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners' Meeting Room, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, Florida.



Dated this 5th day of March, 2021.



BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Marjorie Jacopec

Benefits Specialist



Legal No. 00080521

03/09/21

TOWN OF WELAKA

TOWN COUNCIL MEETING

TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2021

6:30 PM



The Meeting will be held at the Honorable Willie Washington Town of Welaka Council Room 400 4th Avenue, Welaka FL 32193



This meeting will be broadcasts, for view only, on the Town of Welaka’s Facebook page.



AGENDA



1. Call to order

2. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Minutes of Meeting of February 9, 2021

5. James Moore: Audit Presentation Fiscal Year October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 {Due to the length of the audit report, copies will not be provided to the audience, however; a copy can be requested from the Town Clerk}

6. Request to Speak: None

7. Public Comment: This portion of the agenda is designed to allow citizens an opportunity to bring matters to the attention of the Council. It is not reasonable to expect that the Council will engage in debate or deliberation about matters on which the Council has received no prior information as part of the agenda. Please limit to three minutes.

8. Code and Zoning Recommendations:

9. Utility Matters:

10. Proclamation 2021- 01: Approving Mayor Gordon Sands with a key to the Town.

11. Resolution 2021- 01: Resolution acknowledging Councilman Washington’s years of service to the Town, and declaring a Town-wide day of mourning.

12. Proclamation 2021- 02: Approving a proclamation to close Town Hall in honor of Councilman Washington, and to allow the Town employees to attend the funeral.

13. Town Matters:

Mayor Watts Report:

• Parliamentary Procedures

• Professional Appointments

• Citizen’s Advisory Board

• Renovations of Town Hall

• Maintenance Software

Council President Finch Report:

Councilman Washington Report: Councilwoman Milledge Report: Councilwoman Long Report:

14. Chief Porath’s Report:

15. Attorney Matters:

16. Adjourn



Legal No. 00080532

03/09/21

TOWN OF WELAKA

ZONING BOARD MEETING

TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2021

5:30 PM



The Meeting will be held at the Honorable Willie Washington Town of Welaka Council Room 400 4th Avenue, Welaka FL 32193



This meeting will be broadcasts, for view only, on the Town of Welaka’s Facebook page.



AGENDA



1. Call to order

2. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Minutes of Meeting of February 9, 2021

5. Old Business: None

6. New Business: None

7. Request to Speak: None

8. Public Comment: This portion of the agenda is designed to allow citizens an opportunity to bring matters to the attention of the Zoning Board. It is not reasonable to expect that the Zoning Board will engage in debate or deliberation about matters on which the Zoning

Board has received no prior information as part of the agenda. Please limit to three minutes.

9. Adjourn



Legal No. 00080533

03/09/21

TOWN OF WELAKA

CODE ENFORCEMENT MEETING

TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2021

5:45 PM



The Meeting will be held at the Honorable Willie Washington Town of Welaka Council Room 400 4th Avenue, Welaka FL 32193



This meeting will be broadcasts, for view only, on the Town of Welaka’s Facebook page.



AGENDA



1. Call to order

2. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Minutes of Meeting of February 9, 2021

5. Old Business: None

6. New Business: None

7. Request to Speak: None

8. Public Comment: This portion of the agenda is designed to allow citizens an opportunity to bring matters to the attention of the Code Enforcement Board. It is not reasonable to expect that the Code Enforcement Board will engage in debate or deliberation about matters on which the Code Enforcement Board has received no prior information as part of the agenda. Please limit to three minutes.

9. Adjourn



Legal No. 00080534

03/09/21

Public Notice of Intent to Issue

Air Permit



Florida Department of

Environmental Protection

Division of Air Resource Management, Office of Permitting and Compliance

Draft Permit No. 1070005-106-AV

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC, Palatka Mill

Putnam County, Florida



Applicant: The applicant for this project is Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC. The applicant’s responsible official and mailing address are: Michael Griffith, Vice President of Operations, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC, Palatka Mill, 215 County Road 216, Palatka, Florida 32177.



Facility Location: Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC operates the existing Palatka Mill, which is in Putnam County at 215 County Road 216 in Palatka, Florida.



Project: Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC applied on February 5, 2021 to the Department for a Title V air operation permit revision to incorporate Air Construction Permit Nos. 1070005-098-AC, 1070005-101-AC and 1070005-105-AC. This is a revision of Title V air operation permit No. 1070005-091-AV.



The existing facility consists of of the following major activities: chip handling, pulping, bleaching, chemical recovery, utilities, paper machines, converting, and turpentine and tall oil production. Permit No. 1070005-098-AC authorized the replacement of the packed bed scrubber in the Tall Oil Plant and removal of the Tall Oil Plant’s pound per hour limitation for total reduced sulfur emissions. Permit No. 1070005-101-AC authorized the installation of a new steam shower, replacement of an existing press roll doctor blade, and increase in the production of finished paper on No. 1 Kraft Paper Machine. Permit No. 1070005-105-AC authorized the replacement of an existing press roll doctor blade and increase in the production of finished paper on No. 4 Tissue Paper Machine, and is an extension of Permit No. 1070005-101-AC.



Permitting Authority: Applications for Title V air operation permits are subject to review in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 403, Florida Statutes (F.S.) and Chapters 62-4, 62-210 and 62-213 of the Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.). The proposed project is not exempt from air permitting requirements and a Title V air operation permit is required to operate the facility. The Office of Permitting and Compliance in the Division of Air Resource Management is the Permitting Authority responsible for making a permit determination for this project. The Permitting Authority’s physical address is: 2600 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, Florida. The Permitting Authority’s mailing address is: 2600 Blair Stone Road, MS #5505, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400. The Permitting Authority’s telephone number is 850/717-9000.



Project File: A complete project file is available for public inspection during the normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (except legal holidays), at the address indicated above for the Permitting Authority. The complete project file includes the draft permit, the Statement of Basis, the application, and the information submitted by the applicant, exclusive of confidential records under Section 403.111, F.S. Interested persons may view the draft permit by visiting the following website: http://www.dep.state.fl.us/air/emission/apds/default.asp and entering the permit number shown above. Interested persons may contact the Permitting Authority’s project review engineer for additional information at the address or phone number listed above.



Notice of Intent to Issue Permit: The Permitting Authority gives notice of its intent to issue a revised Title V air operation permit to the applicant for the project described above. The applicant has provided reasonable assurance that continued operation of the existing equipment will not adversely impact air quality and that the project will comply with all appropriate provisions of Chapters 62-4, 62-204, 62-210, 62-212, 62-213, 62-296 and 62-297, F.A.C. The Permitting Authority will issue a proposed permit and subsequent final permit in accordance with the conditions of the draft permit unless a response received in accordance with the following procedures results in a different decision or a significant change of terms or conditions.



Comments: The Permitting Authority will accept written comments concerning the draft Title V air operation permit for a period of 30 days from the date of publication of the Public Notice. Because this permitting project is a revision to the existing Title V air operation permit, the revisions detailed in the Statement of Basis are the only portions of the permit that are open for public comment or challenge. Comments received related to the remainder of the permit will not be addressed during this permitting action. Written comments must be received by the close of business (5:00 p.m.), on or before the end of this 30-day period by the Permitting Authority at the above address. As part of his or her comments, any person may also request that the Permitting Authority hold a public meeting on this permitting action. If the Permitting Authority determines there is sufficient interest for a public meeting, it will publish notice of the time, date, and location in the Florida Administrative Register (FAR). If a public meeting is requested within the 30-day comment period and conducted by the Permitting Authority, any oral and written comments received during the public meeting will also be considered by the Permitting Authority. If timely received written comments or comments received at a public meeting result in a significant change to the draft permit, the Permitting Authority shall issue a revised draft permit and require, if applicable, another Public Notice. All comments filed will be made available for public inspection. For additional information, contact the Permitting Authority at the above address or phone number.



Petitions: A person whose substantial interests are affected by the proposed permitting decision may petition for an administrative hearing in accordance with Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Petitions filed by any persons other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the Public Notice or receipt of a written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who asked the Permitting Authority for notice of agency action may file a petition within 14 days of receipt of that notice, regardless of the date of publication. A petitioner shall mail a copy of the petition to the applicant at the address indicated above, at the time of filing. A petition for administrative hearing must contain the information set forth below and must be filed (received) with the Agency Clerk in the Office of General Counsel, 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, MS 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us, before the deadline. The failure of any person to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the approval of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.



A petition that disputes the material facts on which the Permitting Authority’s action is based must contain the following information: (a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known; (b) The name, address, any email address, telephone number and any facsimile number of the petitioner; the name, address, any email address, telephone number, and any facsimile number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination; (c) A statement of when and how each petitioner received notice of the agency action or proposed decision; (d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate; (e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action; (f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and, (g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action. A petition that does not dispute the material facts upon which the Permitting Authority’s action is based shall state that no such facts are in dispute and otherwise shall contain the same information as set forth above, as required by Rule 28-106.301, F.A.C.



Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means that the Permitting Authority’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this written notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit. Persons whose substantial interests will be affected by any such final decision of the Permitting Authority on the application have the right to petition to become a party to the proceeding, in accordance with the requirements set forth above.



Extension of Time: Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us, before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.



Mediation: Mediation is not available in this proceeding.



Objections: Finally, pursuant to 42 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 7661d(b)(2), any person may petition the Administrator of the EPA within 60 days of the expiration of the Administrator’s 45-day review period as established at 42 U.S.C. Section 7661d(b)(1), to object to the issuance of any Title V air operation permit. Any petition shall be based only on objections to the permit that were raised with reasonable specificity during the 30-day public comment period provided in the Public Notice, unless the petitioner demonstrates to the Administrator of the EPA that it was impracticable to raise such objections within the comment period or unless the grounds for such objection arose after the comment period. Filing of a petition with the Administrator of the EPA does not stay the effective date of any permit properly issued pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 62-213, F.A.C. Petitions filed with the Administrator of EPA must meet the requirements of 42 U.S.C. Section 7661d(b)(2) and must be filed with the Administrator of the EPA at: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of the Administrator, 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Mail Code: 1101A, Washington, DC 20460. For more information regarding EPA review and objections, visit EPA’s Region 4 web site at http://www2.epa.gov/caa-permitting/florida-proposed-title-v-permits.



Legal No. 00080535

03/9/21