Public Notices Palatka Daily News 032620

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR PUTNAM COUNTY,FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



File No. 2020-CP-096

Division 53



IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMY O. PERRY, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of JIMMY O. PERRY, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is March 19, 2020.



Attorney for Personal Representative:



//s Dallas R. Hedstrom

DALLAS R. HEDSTROM, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar Number: 89066

HEDSTROM & HARRIS PA

601 St. Johns Avenue

Palatka, FL 32177

Telephone: (386) 385-3101

Fax: (386) 385-2794

E-Mail: dallas@hehalaw.com

Secondary E-Mail:

amanda@hehalaw.com



Personal Representative:

John Calley, JR.

PO Box 158

Penney Farms, FL 32079



Legal No. 00073739

03/19/20, 03/26/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2020-CP-0076

Division:



IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ANNIE MYRTLE H. PERMENTER, Deceased.



Notice to Creditors



The administration of the estate of Annie Myrtle H. Permenter, deceased, whose date of death was December 2, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.



The Hinson Law Firm, P.A.



/s/Kathryn E. Stanfill

Matthew H. Hinson, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 94017

Kathryn E. Stanfill, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 1002636

300 West Adams St., Suite 500

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Telephone: 904-527-1700

Facsimile: 904-355-8088

Matt@HinsonLawPA.com

Kathryn@HinsonLawPA.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative



Personal Representative



/s/Robert R. Permenter

Robert R. Permenter

141A Riverside Ave.

Satsuma, Florida 32189



Legal No. 00073845

03/26/20, 04/02/20