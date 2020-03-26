Public Notices Palatka Daily News 032620

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR PUTNAM COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-096
Division 53
IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMY O. PERRY, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JIMMY O. PERRY, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 19, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative:
//s Dallas R. Hedstrom
DALLAS R. HEDSTROM, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar Number: 89066
HEDSTROM & HARRIS PA
601 St. Johns Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
Telephone: (386) 385-3101
Fax: (386) 385-2794
E-Mail: dallas@hehalaw.com
Secondary E-Mail:
amanda@hehalaw.com
Personal Representative:
John Calley, JR.
PO Box 158
Penney Farms, FL 32079
Legal No. 00073739
03/19/20, 03/26/20
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-CP-0076
Division:
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ANNIE MYRTLE H. PERMENTER, Deceased.
Notice to Creditors
The administration of the estate of Annie Myrtle H. Permenter, deceased, whose date of death was December 2, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
The Hinson Law Firm, P.A.
/s/Kathryn E. Stanfill
Matthew H. Hinson, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 94017
Kathryn E. Stanfill, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 1002636
300 West Adams St., Suite 500
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Telephone: 904-527-1700
Facsimile: 904-355-8088
Matt@HinsonLawPA.com
Kathryn@HinsonLawPA.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Personal Representative
/s/Robert R. Permenter
Robert R. Permenter
141A Riverside Ave.
Satsuma, Florida 32189
Legal No. 00073845
03/26/20, 04/02/20