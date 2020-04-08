Public Notices Palatka Daily News 040820

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TERRY GUY THOMAS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0029423

Year of Issuance 2013

Description of Property:



INTERLACHEN LAKES ESTATES, UNIT 21 MB5 P22 BLK 3 LOT 18

PARCEL NUMBER 13-10-24-4080-0030-0180



Name in which assessed LOWE BEN F JR+ JOSEPH T LOWE + JERRY G + SANDRA LOWE.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073905

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JACK M FALBO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0035061

Year of Issuance 2013

Description of Property:



LAKE GEORGE MANOR MB5 P24, AREA F LOT 57

PARCEL NUMBER 01-13-26-4910-0060-0570



Name in which assessed MCH INVESTMENTS LLC.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073906

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ARS TYWIL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0045506

Year of Issuance 2013

Description of Property:



ORANGE MILLS MB1 P145, BLK 1 LOT 14 OR447 P1233, (MAP SHEET 38/48/49I)

PARCEL NUMBER 48-09-27-6786-0010-0140



Name in which assessed HOIST BERTHA G HEIRS OF CASPER HOIST.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073907

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that SHERRIE L MARTIN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0049212

Year of Issuance 2013

Description of Property:



PARADISE LAKES S/D UNIT 2, MB5 P39 BLK 51 LOT 16

PARCEL NUMBER 08-13-27-7061-0510-0160



Name in which assessed GULF FLORIDA LAND CORP.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073908

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TB INVESTMENT TRUST the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0036463

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:



LAKE LUCY MANOR MB4 P79, BLK 8 LOTS 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

PARCEL NUMBER 05-10-24-4928-0080-0030



Name in which assessed MOORE W ELLIOTT + OLIVIA.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020

TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073909

04/08, 04/15, 049/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TWF INVESTMENTS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0012783

Year of Issuance 2015

Description of Property:



HANDY PLACE (S/D OF PALATKA, BLKS 219 249 267) MB1 P174, BLK C LOTS 15 16 17 18, (MAP SHEET 6W/42)

PARCEL NUMBER 42-10-27-3420-0030-0150



Name in which assessed BELLAMY ANNIE MAE.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073910

04/08, 0415, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LARRY GLEN ROOKS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0008489

Year of Issuance 2016

Description of Property:



COOPER LAKE ESTATES MB4 P87, BLK 1 LOTS 38 39

PARCEL NUMBER 11-10-23-1600-0010-0380



Name in which assessed ONYIUKE PRINCE LAWRENCE CHUKWUEMEKA.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073911

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0011320

Year of Issuance 2016

Description of Property:



PT OF NE1/4 OF SE1/4 OF NE1/4, OR434 P1882

PARCEL NUMBER 13-10-27-0000-0080-0050



Name in which assessed WRIGHT JAMES E HEIRS OF MARY ANN WRIGHT.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073912

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that GEORGE L. SCHMIDT the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0012008

Year of Issuance 2016

Description of Property:



ROWTONS S/D MB1 P109, PT OF LOT 6 OR 315 P 1869

PARCEL NUMBER 14-10-26-8070-0060-0160



Name in which assessed KEARSE HERMAN.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073913

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WEST PUTNAM CONSERVATION LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0014949

Year of Issuance 2016

Description of Property:



INTERLACHEN LAKES ESTS UNIT 3, MB4 P113 BLK D LOTS 5 + 6

PARCEL NUMBER 23-10-24-4062-0040-0050



Name in which assessed 21 HOLDINGS LLC.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073914

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WEST PUTNAM CONSERVATION LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0007918

Year of Issuance 2017

Description of Property:



INTERLACHEN LAKES ESTATES, DUNHAM WOODS UNIT 18 MB5 P14, TRACT B OR309 P1108 (EX OR309, PP1110 1111 1112 OR315 P1816, OR318 P310 OR339 P1531 OR404, P314 OR407 P162 OR411 PP819, 1205 OR419 P213 OR465 P1852, OR574 P589 OR594 P1600)

PARCEL NUMBER 09-10-25-4077-0000-0020



Name in which assessed TOVAR PEDRO.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073915

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ETC CUST FBO 200255540 IRA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:



Certificate Number 0012681

Year of Issuance 2017

Description of Property:



INTERLACHEN LAKES ESTATES, UNIT 15 MB4 P186 BLK 9 LOTS 18, 19

PARCEL NUMBER 17-10-24-4074-0090-0180



Name in which assessed DEVARY BRADLEY S.



All of said property being in the County of Putnam, State of Florida.



Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



(SEAL)

By: /s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073916

04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/20

ADDITIONAL TAX DEEDS



Without regard for the public’s right and need to know, Putnam County continues to pay for half of tax deed sales notices to be published in the Daily News and pay for the other half to be published in Crescent City’s weekly newspaper. As a result of this legal but flawed system, many notices have not appeared in the neighborhood where the at-risk property is located. To fix this problem, the Daily News will publish tax deed sale notices as assigned and, at no charge to the county, publish a summary of the other notices. This month’s summary as follows:



Certificate Number 0017461

PARCEL NUMBER 17-10-24-4074-0170-0060

Name in which assessed BRIJRAJ MEHENDRA + HEMRAJIE H/W.



Certificate Number 0075772

PARCEL NUMBER 08-09-23-0000-0010-0160

Name in which assessed PUTNAM WILLIAM E + TAMMY L PUTNAM.



Certificate Number 0095326

PARCEL NUMBER 03-12-26-0000-0720-0000

Name in which assessed WAREH FAIZ.



Certificate Number 0000405

PARCEL NUMBER 01-10-24-4081-0530-0270

Name in which assessed LAILANI SADARDIN A+ZUBEDA S LILANI.



Certificate Number 0000539

PARCEL NUMBER 01-10-26-3050-0020-0010

Name in which assessed MOSLEY CLEMMIE.



Certificate Number 0008734

PARCEL NUMBER 11-10-23-9300-0060-0130

Name in which assessed STROUP PATRICIA HEIRS OF.



Certificate Number 0010688

PARCEL NUMBER 12-12-26-2730-0000-4410

Name in which assessed REQUENA ALDOLFO + MARIA URIBE H/W + CARLOS ADOLFO REQUENA (JTRS).



Certificate Number 0014020

PARCEL NUMBER 19-11-27-0000-0010-0020

Name in which assessed KEENE KEITH K + KRISTOPHER K JTRS.



Certificate Number 0017921

PARCEL NUMBER 31-12-28-3650-0050-0000

Name in which assessed KING LUCY HEIRS OF.



Certificate Number 0000970

PARCEL NUMBER 02-09-23-0000-0320-0000

Name in which assessed ONEAL RONNIE B ET AL.



Certificate Number 0010267

PARCEL NUMBER 12-10-24-4081-0680-0100

Name in which assessed Megie Delano.



Certificate Number 0014076

PARCEL NUMBER 20-10-24-4074-0220-0070

Name in which assessed VERONA V LLC.



Certificate Number 0017079

PARCEL NUMBER 27-10-24-0000-0010-4400

Name in which assessed HEADLEY KENNETH.





Unless such certificate or certificates shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate or certificates will be sold to the highest bidder in an ONLINE at www.putnam.realtaxdeed.com on the 13th day of May, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.



Dated this 20th day of March, 2020.



TIM SMITH

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



By:/s/ Debbie Wilkinson

Deputy Clerk

(SEAL)



You can find more information online at www.putnam-fl.com/taxdeeds/list.html



Legal No. 00073918

04/08/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 19000286CAAXMX



JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff,



v.



SHANNON C. TOMARCHIO, et al,

Defendant(s)



NOTICE OF ACTION



TO: UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #1

RESIDENT: Unknown

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 113 EDGEWATER, SAN MATEO, FL 32187



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in PUTNAM County, Florida:



Lot(s) 43 and 44, RIVEROAKS SECTION OF ST. JOHNS RIVERSIDE ESTATES, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 181 and 182 of the Public Records of Putnam County, Florida.



TOGETHER WITH: 1983 EAGL Double Wide Serial #'s- AAAGA8668A AND AAAGA8668B Title #'s 44254236 and 44254238



has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy to your written defenses, if any, to this action on Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC, attorneys for plaintiff, whose address is 2001 NW 64th Street, Suite 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before or immediately thereafter, MAY 1, 2020 otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.



This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the The Palatka Daily News.



TIM SMITH

Clerk of the Circuit Court



(SEAL)



By/s/ Amanda Haring

Deputy Clerk of the Court



Movant counsel certifies that a bona fide effort to resolve this matter on the motion noticed has been made or that, because of time consideration, such effort has not yet been made but will be made prior to the scheduled hearing.



If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.



PH#97473



Legal No.(954)462-7000

04/01/20, 04/08/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 2019-CA-000408



TD BANK, N.A., a national banking association, Plaintiff,



vs.



LORY ANN FITZHUGH; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LORY ANN FITZHUGH, IF ANY; CITIBANK, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION; TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION, IF ANY, Defendants.



NOTICE OF SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 12, 2020, entered in Case No. 2019-CA-000408 of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida wherein TD Bank, N.A., is Plaintiff, and Lory Ann Fitzhugh, et al., are Defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.putnam.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:



ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF PUTNAM AND STATE OF FLORIDA, BEING A PART OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 27 EAST, AND SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 27 EAST, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:



COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH OF RANGE 27 EAST; THENCE RUN EAST 2782 1/4 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 33 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 584 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 33 DEGREES EAST TO THE BANKS OR SHORE LINE OF THE ST. JOHNS RIVER; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTERLY AND ALONG THE BANKS OR SHORE LINE OF THE ST. JOHNS RIVER 80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE BANKS OR SHORE LINE OF THE ST. JOHNS RIVER 80 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 47 DEGREES WEST 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTHERLY 200 1/2 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF MAGNOLIA AVENUE AS SHOWN ON AN UNRECORDED PLAT PREPARED BY CAPT. S. H. FORTUNE; THENCE RUN NORTHERLY AND ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF MAGNOLIA AVENUE NORTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY 208 1/4 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES EAST 240 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; SAID LANDS KNOWN AS LOTS 3 AND 4, LETTER "K", IN BLOCK 1 OF SAID UNRECORDED PLAT, OF WHICH A COPY THEREOF IS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 199, PAGE 74, RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. ALSO ALL RIPARIAN RIGHTS AND PRIVILEGES.



Property Address: 105 Magnolia Ave, Palatka, Florida 32177



ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THEN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.



DATED this 1st day of April, 2020.



DUANE MORRIS LLP

Counsel for Plaintiff TD Bank, NA

By: /s/ Danielle Rundlett Burns

Danielle Rundlett Burns, Esq.

Florida Bar No.: 722561

1875 NW Corporate Boulevard,

Suite 300

Boca Raton, FL 33431-8561

Telephone: (561) 962-2119

Facsimile: (561) 516-6303

DRBurns@duanemorris.com

JFGarcia@duanemorris.com

MLChapski@duanemorris.com



Legal No. 00074055

04/08/20, 04/15/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION



File No. 2020-CP-000094



IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHEN EUGENE TOLER

a/k/a STEPHEN E. TOLER, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of STEPHEN EUGENE TOLER, also known as STEPHEN E. TOLER, deceased, whose date of death was June 21, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is: April 8, 2020.



Signed on this 3rd day of April, 2020.



s/ Jamil G. Daoud

JAMIL G. DAOUD, ESQ.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 25862

Foley & Lardner LLP

100 North Tampa Street, Ste. 2700

Tampa, FL 33602

Telephone: (813) 229-2300

Email: jdaoud@foley.com

Secondary Email: lgarrard@foley.com



s/ Helen Christina Toler

HELEN CHRISTINA TOLER

Personal Representative



Legal No. 00074068

04/08/20, 04/15/20

A meeting of the Recruitment Grant Application Committee will occur virtually on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The purpose of this meeting is to evaluate a Recruitment Grant Application received for 300 St. Johns Avenue. Anyone who wishes to attend the meeting can by using the following link:



Time: Apr 9, 2020 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/772860762?pwd=WEdvc1JYTHRzT1pMN3Y1TlJ6T04xUT09



Meeting ID: 772 860 762

Password: 2T6wqT



For more information contact Mandi Tucker, at 386-329-0107 or email mtucker@palatka-fl.gov.



Legal No. 00074097

04/08/20

Notice of Special Called Meeting

City of Palatka City Commission



Notice is hereby given that a Special Called Meeting of the City of Palatka Commission is called to be held via video and teleconference at 6:00 p.m. on April 9, 2020.



The agenda, web link and call in information will be posted on the City website and at City Hall prior to the meeting. All meetings are open to the public. Individuals can call 386-329-0100 to obtain information on how to attend.



NOTICE: ANY PERSON WISHING TO APPEAL ANY DECISION MADE BY THE CITY COMMISSION WITH RESPECT TO ANY MATTER CONSIDERED AT SUCH MEETING WILL NEED A RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS, AND FOR SUCH PURPOSE MAY NEED TO INSURE THAT A VERBATIM RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS IS MADE, WHICH RECORD INCLUDES THE TESTIMONY AND EVIDENCE UPON WHICH THE APPEAL IS TO BE BASED. FS 286.105



Please govern yourselves accordingly.



/s/ William P. Shanahan, Jr.,

City Manager



Legal No. 00074100

04/07/20