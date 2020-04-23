Public Notices Palatka Daily News 042320

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a WRIT OF EXECUTION issued in the County Court of PUTNAM COUNTY on 3/24/2020 in the cause wherein AFFILIATED FINANCIAL CORPORATION is Plaintiff and KIMBERLY M. IRONS is Defendant, in the Case N0. 04CC104 in the said courts. I, H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, as Sheriff of Putnam County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the Defendant, KIMBERLY M. IRONS, in and to the following described property, to-wit:



2016 NISSAN SENTRA

VIN NUMBER: 3N1AB7AP7GY318932



and on 5/21/2020, at the main entrance of the PUTNAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, 130 ORIE GRIFFIN BLVD, Palatka, Putnam County, Florida, at the hour of at 10:00 AM, or as soon thereafter as possible, I will offer for sale all of the said Defendant's, KIMBERLY M. IRONS, right, title and interest in aforesaid property at public outcry and will sell the same, subject to ALL prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any, to the highest and best bidder or bidders for CASH IN HAND PLUS FLORIDA STATE SALES TAX, if applicable, the proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of cost and the satisfaction of the above described execution.



In accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding or to arrange to view the property please contact Sergeant Chris Vinson at (386) 329-0829 at least seven (7) days prior to the sale date.



By/s/ H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, Sheriff

PUTNAM COUNTY



By/s Sgt. Chris Vinson

Deputy Sheriff/S1224



Legal No.00074237

04/23, 04/30, 05/7, 05/14/20