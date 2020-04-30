Public Notices Palatka Daily News 043020

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a WRIT OF EXECUTION issued in the County Court of PUTNAM COUNTY on 3/24/2020 in the cause wherein AFFILIATED FINANCIAL CORPORATION is Plaintiff and KIMBERLY M. IRONS is Defendant, in the Case N0. 04CC104 in the said courts. I, H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, as Sheriff of Putnam County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the Defendant, KIMBERLY M. IRONS, in and to the following described property, to-wit:



2016 NISSAN SENTRA

VIN NUMBER: 3N1AB7AP7GY318932



and on 5/21/2020, at the main entrance of the PUTNAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, 130 ORIE GRIFFIN BLVD, Palatka, Putnam County, Florida, at the hour of at 10:00 AM, or as soon thereafter as possible, I will offer for sale all of the said Defendant's, KIMBERLY M. IRONS, right, title and interest in aforesaid property at public outcry and will sell the same, subject to ALL prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any, to the highest and best bidder or bidders for CASH IN HAND PLUS FLORIDA STATE SALES TAX, if applicable, the proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of cost and the satisfaction of the above described execution.



In accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding or to arrange to view the property please contact Sergeant Chris Vinson at (386) 329-0829 at least seven (7) days prior to the sale date.



By/s/ H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, Sheriff

PUTNAM COUNTY



By/s Sgt. Chris Vinson

Deputy Sheriff/S1224



Legal No.00074237

04/23, 04/30, 05/7, 05/14/20

The quarterly meeting of the Putnam County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board will take place by conference call at 10 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020. Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order Number 20-69 on March 20, 2020 allowing for virtual meetings in certain cases. The Order states “Local government bodies may utilize communications media technology, such as telephonic and video conferencing, as provided in Section 120.54(5)(b)2, Florida Statutes.” All interested persons are invited to call-in. The call-in number is 1-888-585-9008. When prompted, dial the conference room number 511 666 088#. Meeting materials will be posted at https://www.nefrc.org/transportation-disadvantaged . The Northeast Florida Regional Council adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to this meeting upon request. Requests should be received at least 72-hours in advance of the meeting in order to allow time to provide the requested service. For more information, contact the Northeast Florida Regional Council at 904-279-0880 between 8a–5p, Monday through Friday.



Legal No. 00074344

04/30/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION



CASE NO. 19000008CAAXMX



U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT, Plaintiff,



vs.



THE ESTATE OF MAXIE PFALZGRAF A/K/A MAXIE PFALZGRAF (DECEASED) AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT WHO ARE UNKNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN ARE PERSONS, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; STEPHEN M. RICHARDS (DECEASED); JOHN CLARK TURNEY; LINDA LOUISE RICHARDS; CHARLES EDWARD RICHARDS IV; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR CALUSA INVESTMENTS, LLC; TENANT I/UNKNOWN TENANT; TENANT II/UNKNOWN TENANT; TENANT III/UNKNOWN TENANT AND TENANT IV/UNKNOWN TENANT, IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, Defendant(s).



RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated March 2, 2020 and an Order Resetting Sale dated April 7, 2020 and entered in Case No. 19000008CAAXMX of the Circuit Court in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is Plaintiff and THE ESTATE OF MAXIE PFALZGRAF A/K/A MAXIE PFALZGRAF (DECEASED) AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT WHO ARE UNKNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN ARE PERSONS, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; STEPHEN M. RICHARDS (DECEASED); JOHN CLARK TURNEY; LINDA LOUISE RICHARDS; CHARLES EDWARD RICHARDS IV; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR CALUSA INVESTMENTS, LLC; TENANT I/UNKNOWN TENANT; TENANT II/UNKNOWN TENANT; TENANT III/UNKNOWN TENANT AND TENANT IV/UNKNOWN TENANT, IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants, TIM SMITH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.putman.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on August 11, 2020 , the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:



PARCEL 5A THE EASTERLY 1/2 AND PARCEL 5B THE WESTERLY 1/2 OF THE PART OF GROVE LOT 50 LYING NORTHERLY OF THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF OLD HIGHWAY #3 TOWN OF CRESCENT CITY, EXCEPT THE NORTH 167.50 FEET AND EXCEPT THE EAST 380.01 FEET THEREOF, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF MAP BOOK 2 PAGE 30 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.



ATTENTION: Persons With Disabilities, If you are a person with a disability who needs accommodations in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 East Orange Avenue, Suite 300, Daytona Beach, Florida, 32114; Telephone No: (386) 257-6096, within two [2] days of your receipt of this notice. If you are hearing Impaired, call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770. THIS IS NOTA COURT INFORMATION LINE.



DATED April 27, 2020



Diaz Anselmo Lindberg P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com



By: /s/ Adam Levine

Adam G. Levine

Florida Bar No.: 100102

Roy Diaz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700



1460-175001 / KK-S



Legal No. 00074414

04/30/20, 05/07/20

Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in the

100-Year Floodplain and Wetland



April 30, 2020

Putnam County, Florida

2509 Crill Ave,

Palatka, FL 32177

(386) 329-0207



To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals



This is to give notice that Putnam County, Florida has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection to determine the potential affect that the activity in the floodplain and/or wetland will have on the environment. The activity is funded by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program under grant number HM007.



The proposed project will provide for improved stormwater conveyance and storage along a portion of St. Johns Avenue in the City of Palatka, Florida. The existing drainage system for St. Johns Avenue consists of roadside swales and ditches of varying widths and depths. At the east of the study area, from approximately 150’ east of Viking Street to Stillwell Avenue, there is a double ditch system along the north side of St. Johns Avenue. In addition to the immediate roadside swale, there is a larger adjacent ditch that serves as a stormwater storage and conveyance facility in that vicinity. It appears various development improvements have interrupted the swale and/or filled the swale at multiple locations. This has resulted in extensive road flooding on a regular basis and more extensive flooding during large rain events. The proposed improvements consist of installing a new, continuous conveyance from the eastern extents of the study area west to a new stormwater management facility (pond) located near the central outfall swale. It is anticipated that the project will impact approximately 0.5 acres of wetlands in the proposed project area.



Putnam County has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: Smaller conveyance system and alternative locations. Given the nature of the project and the desired resulting impacts to stormwater conveyance it is imperative that portions of the project impact wetlands in the project area. Putnam County has reviewed all alternatives and has determined that the proposed action will have the highest and best impact on reducing flooding in the project area. Alternative areas and activities were considered and found to have limited impacts on flooding as compared to the selected alternative. As part of the project activities Putnam County will attempt to minimize impact to wetlands in the area and to reestablish them to their previous conditions as best as possible. As part o the planning om the project and during construction, Putnam County will maintain compliance with all state and local wetland protection procedures.



Putnam County has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the wetlands and has determined that it has no practicable alternative due to the scope of the project. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments.



There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in wetlands and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.



Written comments must be received by Laura Parsons, Executive Assistant to the County Administrator, at 2509 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL 32177 at (386) 329-0207 on or before May 8, 2020. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 2509 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL 32177. Comments may also be submitted via email at laura.parsons@putnam-fl.com.



Terry Turner, Chairman

Environmental Certifying Official



Legal No. 00074424

04/30/20

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to The Fictitious Name Act 865.09, Florida Statutes, that the under- signed, desiring to engage in business in Putnam County, will register with the Florida Department of State, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice, the following name, to wit:



Blended 8 Style



Under which I am (we are) engaged in business at:



122 Osprey Lane

Interlachen, FL. 32148



That the names(s) of the person(s) solely interested in the said business is (are) as follows:



Blended 8 LLC



Putnam County, Florida.



Legal NO.: 00074442

04/30/2020