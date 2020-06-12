Public Notices Palatka Daily News 061320

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/25/2020, 12:00 pm at 1609 ST. JOHNS AVE PALATKA FL 32177-4438 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 1997 LINCOLN

1LNLM97VXY613254

Legal No. 00075093

06/13/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



File No.: 2020-CP-0214

Division: 54



IN RE: ESTATE OF JEFFREY D. HARRISON, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of JEFFREY D. HARRISON, deceased, whose date of death was April 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32178. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is June 6, 2020.



Attorney for Personal Representative:

By/s Robin H. Conner

ROBIN H. CONNER, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 353361

ROBIN H. CONNER, P.L.

255 W. King Street,# 204

St. Augustine, FL 32084

Telephone: (904) 829-0511

FAX: (904) 907-1117

pa133@bellsouth.net



Personal Representative:

By/s Angus Dowling Harrison III

ANGUS DOWLING HARRISON, III

1040 Alcala Drive

St. Augustine, FL 32086



Legal No. 00075172

06/06/20, 06/13/20

Putnam County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Monday June 15, 2020 at 4:00p.m. The meeting will be held at the Putnam County Governmental Complex Board of County Commissioners Conference Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, Florida.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Kevin Stevens

Interim Parks & Recreation Director



Legal No. 00075394

06/13/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



PROBATE DIVISION



FILE NO. 2020-CP-000218



IN RE: ESTATE OF CYNTHIA DIANNE UNDERWOOD, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:



The administration of the Estate of Cynthia Dianne Underwood, deceased, File No. 2020-CP-000218 is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 758, Palatka, FL 32178. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.



ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 13, 2020.



By/s/ Miller Williams

Miller Williams, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0772143

WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS

Post Office Box 3626

Orlando, FL 32802

(407)648-4333

Attorney for Personal Representative



By/s/ Regina Y. Underwood

Regina Y. Underwood

Personal Representative

90 Double Bridge Rd.

Whittier, NC 28789



Legal NO.: 00075398

06/13/20, 06/20/20

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to The Fictitious Name Act 865.09, Florida Statutes, that the under- signed, desiring to engage in business in Putnam County, will register with the Florida Department of State, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice, the following name, to wit:



ZenHope Gardens



Under which I am (we are) engaged in business at:



135 Pine Drive

Interlachen, FL. 32148



That the names(s) of the person(s) solely interested in the said business is (are) as follows:



Zahir Rawji



Putnam County, Florida.



Legal NO.: 00075399

06/13/2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING



The Putnam County Planning Commission designated as the Local Planning Agency of Putnam County, will meet on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Meeting Room, located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, FL 32177, to review proposed updates to the County’s Comprehensive Plan.



Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate should contact the Planning and Development Services office at 386-326-7136 at least 24 hours in advance to request such accommodations.



PUTNAM COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION



By/s/ Nancy Brown

Planning Commission Secretary



Legal No. 00075428

06/13/20