Public Notices Palatka Daily News 062520

THE TOWN OF WELAKA PROPOSES TO ADOPT ORDINANCE 2020-01. AN ORDINANCE TO REGULATE SHORT-TERM RENTAL UNITS WITHIN THE TOWN LIMITS.



AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE TOWN OF WELAKA FLORIDA TO REGULATE SHORT-TERM RENTAL UNITS WITHIN THE TOWN LIMITS, ESTABLISH REASONABLE HEALTH AND WELFARE REGULATIONS GOVERNING THE SAME, AND ESTABLISHING PENALTIES FOR VIOLATIONS OF THIS ORDINANCE AND FOR APPROPRIATE DUE PROCESS OF LAW. A public hearing for the final reading will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Welaka Town Hall, 400 4th Avenue, Welaka, Florida.



If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Town Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing regarding Ordinance 2020-01 he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based, (FL Statute 266.1015). Parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance by giving written notice to: Gordon Sands, Mayor, Town of Welaka, P.O. Box 1098, Welaka, FL 32193, seven days prior to the meeting.



NOTICE TO PERSONS NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS AND TO ALL HEARING IMPAIRED PERSONS: In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact Gordon Sands, Mayor, Town of Welaka, P.O. Box 1098, 400 4th Ave. Welaka, FL 32193, no later than five days prior to the date of this meeting.



Legal No. 00075700

06/25/20