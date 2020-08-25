Public Notices Palatka Daily News 082520

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FLORIDA

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

PUTNAM COUNTY



CASE NUMBER: 11-241-FD



CARMELLA M FELDER

and

ALONZO J MCCRACKEN



NOTICE OF ACTION



TO: CARMELLA M FELDER

1016 Main St

Palatka, FL 32177



You are hereby notified that a Supplemental Petition To Modify Final Judgment To Establish Parental Responsibility has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your Answer on the Petitioner Acting Pro Se. You are to file the original Answer in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Family Division on or before the 6th day of September, 2020. If you fail to do so, a Judgment by Default may be taken against you.



Dated this 7th Day of August, 2020.



Petitioner: Alonzo McCracken

15581 NE 10th St

Williston, FL.32696



TIM SMITH

CLERK OF COURTS



(SEAL)

/s/ Cathy Holland

BY: Cathy Holland

Deputy Clerk



Legal No: 00076513

08/11/20, 08/18/20, 08/25/20, 09/01/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



CASE No. 19000293CAAXMX



U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE CIM TRUST 2016-1, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-1, PLAINTIFF,



VS.



JAMES BLACHE, ET AL., DEFENDANT(S).



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 27, 2020 in the above action, the Putnam County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Putnam, Florida, on October 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.putnam.realforeclose.com for the following described property:



Lot 324 and 325, Block 53, Unit 15, Interlachen Lakes Estates, as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 186 of the Public Records of Putnam County, Florida



Together with that certain 2005 General Sizzler Double-wide Mobile Home located thereon, Serial Number - GMHGA10560371A and GMHGA10560371B



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale.



Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.



Tromberg Law Group

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway,

Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email:

eservice@tromberglawgroup.com





By/s/Marlon Hyatt

Marlon Hyatt, Esq.

FBN 72009



If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 386-257-6096 , 101 N Alabama Ave., Ste D-305, DeLand, FL 32724 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.



File#19-000224-FL



Legal No. 00076688

08/25/20, 09/01/20

CALL FOR BIDS



The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners requests sealed bids from General or Building Contractors for the following Project entitled:



FLORIDA HEALTH PUTNAM COUNTY RENOVATIONS

2801 KENNEDY STREET

PALATKA, FLORIDA



Deadline for receipt of sealed bids is Friday, 25 September 2020 at 2:00 pm. Send or deliver in person, sealed bids to Putnam County General Services Department, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, Florida, 32177. Only sealed bids received on or before the aforementioned time and date will be considered.



Construction Documents consisting of Drawings and Project Manual may be purchased from the Office of the Architect, 710 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida for $50.00 per set, non-refundable. Bidding Documents shall remain the property of the County and shall be used for no purpose other than bidding or construction of this Project. Project Manual, bidding documents, and any Addenda will be posted online at bids.putnam-fl.com.



A mandatory Pre-bid Meeting will be held on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 11:00 am at the Florida Health Department of Putnam County, 2801 Kennedy Street, Palatka, Florida 32177.



Project consists of but, is not limited to; saw-cutting concrete floors to accommodate new plumbing, underground electrical, demolition of designated walls, doors & frames, millwork, floor finishes, ceilings & grid, to accommodate new Clinic, Lab, Office, Restroom and ancillary spaces within the Health Department. Modifications are required to accommodate new non-load bearing steel stud and gypsum wall board walls, some fire rated, painted with new metal door frames and solid wood veneer doors, new hardware, new floor finishes, ceiling tiles and grid, new mechanical equipment, new plumbing piping, fixtures, fittings and trim, new electrical wiring, conduit, devices and fixtures.



Work to be accomplished in phases in order to keep the Health Department in operation throughout construction. An expanded Summary of the Work is included in Project Manual



All work shall be done in accordance with Drawings, Specifications and Contract Documents relative thereto, as prepared by Robert E. Taylor, A.I.A., Architect, P.A. Drawings, Specifications and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of the Architect at 710 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida, 32177 (P.O. Box 267, Palatka, Florida, 32178).



Questions concerning this project are to be directed to the Office of the Architect, via fax at 386-325-0608, email to taylor@ret-tbd.com or in person at 710 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL, 32177. Questions shall be submitted to the Architect’s office no later than the 17th of September 2020.



Each bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond, in the amount of 5% of Base Bid. If awarded the contract,



100% Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds, will be required. Bidders shall indicate Bid Number and Project Title on the outside of envelope. Bid/ proposal shall be submitted IN ORIGINAL FORM WITH TWO COPIES

Putnam County Ordinance 2018-20, regarding local preference will apply unless its application is prohibited by state or federal law in a particular situation, or its application is prohibited by the project’s funding source. A copy of this ordinance is available upon request.



The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive any informalities. Putnam County complies with all federal statutes relating to non- discrimination. Putnam County is and equal opportunity employer. Failure to follow the bid protest procedures prescribed by the Putnam County Purchasing Ordinance shall constitute a waiver of your protest and any resulting claims.



BID No. 20-22



Legal No.: 00076705

08/25/2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Johnson's Towing & Recovery gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/18/2020, 09:00 am at 3840 Reid St Palatka, FL 32177, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Johnson's Towing & Recovery reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



1J4FJ28S5PL607541 1993 Jeep

1GKDS13S342207852 2004 GMC

KNAFW6A37A5294275 2010 KIA



Legal No. 00076719

08/25/20