Public Notices Palatka Daily News 082720

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/08/2020, 12:00 pm at 1609 ST. JOHNS AVE PALATKA FL 32177-4438 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 1999 Chevrolet

1GCEK14W9XE213126

Legal No. 00076500

08/27/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/08/2020, 12:00 pm at 1609 ST. JOHNS AVE PALATKA FL 32177-4438 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 2006 Chevrolet 1G1AL55F067719232

Legal No. 00076502

08/27/20

The quarterly meeting of the Putnam County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board will take place by conference call at 10 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020. Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order Number 20-69 on March 20, 2020 allowing for virtual meetings in certain cases. The Order states “Local government bodies may utilize communications media technology, such as telephonic and video conferencing, as provided in Section 120.54(5)(b)2, Florida Statutes.” All interested persons are invited to call-in. The call-in number is 1-888-585-9008. When prompted, dial the conference room number 511 666 088#. Meeting materials will be posted at https://www.nefrc.org/transportation-disadvantaged . The Northeast Florida Regional Council adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to this meeting upon request. Requests should be received at least 72-hours in advance of the meeting in order to allow time to provide the requested service. For more information, contact the Northeast Florida Regional Council at 904-279-0880 between 8a–5p, Monday through Friday.



Legal No. 00076544

08/27/20