Public Notices Palatka Daily News 10/31/2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



PROBATE DIVISION



File No.: 2020-507-CP

Division: 53



IN RE: ESTATE OF C.K. NASH, JR., A/K/A COSBY KELLY NASH, JR.,

Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of C.K. NASH, JR., a/k/a COSBY KELLY NASH, JR., deceased, whose date of death was July 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for PUTNAM County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is October 21, 2020.



Attorney for Personal Representative:

GEORGE A. YOUNG

Attorney for SHELBY DIONNE CROFT

Florida Bar Number: 0051728

Holmes & Young, P.A.

222 N. 3rd Street

Palatka, Florida 32177

Telephone: (386) 328-1111

Fax: (386) 328-3003

E-Mail:

pleadings@holmesandyoung.com



Personal Representative:

SHELBY DIONNE CROFT

128 E. Grandview Drive

East Palatka, Florida 32131



Legal No. 00077988

10/31/20, 11/07/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



File No.: 2020-453-CP

Division: 53



IN RE: ESTATE OF PAUL RICHARD PATE, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of PAUL RICHARD PATE, deceased, whose date of death was May 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for PUTNAM County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is October 31, 2020.



Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ George A. Young

GEORGE A. YOUNG

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 0051728

Holmes & Young, P.A.

222 N. 3rd Street

Palatka, Florida 32177

Telephone: (386) 328-1111

Fax: (386) 328-3003

E-Mail:

pleadings@holmesandyoung.com



Personal Representative:

/s/ Cassandra Lynn Fleming

CASSANDRA LYNN FLEMING

5430 Cracker Swamp Road

Hastings, Florida 32145



Legal No. 00077990

10/31/20, 11/07/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing in the Commission Meeting Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, Florida.



The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard.



At this hearing, the Board will consider adoption an ordinance entitled:



Ordinance No. __



AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA, ESTABLISHING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON NEW SITE PLAN APPROVAL AND ANY OTHER OFFICIAL ACTION OF PUTNAM COUNTY HAVING THE EFFECT OF PERMITTING OR ALLOWING THE CONSTRUCTION AND/OR OPERATION OF THE FOLLOWING BUSINESSES USING SLOT MACHINES OR SLOT MACHINE LIKE EQUIPMENT OR SIMULATED GAMBLING DEVICES WITHIN PUTNAM COUNTY; GAME ROOMS, ARCADES, INTERNET CAFES, SWEEPSTAKES REDEMPTION CENTERS OR ESTABLISHMENTS FOR 365 DAYS; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.



A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for review at the Planning & Development Services Office located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 300, Palatka, Florida or call (386) 329-0491 for further information.



Interested persons wishing to speak on behalf of, or in opposition to this request will be heard at the above stated place and time. Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate should contact Nancy Brown (386) 326-7136 at least 24 hours in advance to request such accommodations. Be advised if any person wishes to appeal a decision by the Board of County Commissioners in regard to this matter, said person will need a record of the proceedings and may need a verbatim record.



Putnam County Board

of County Commissioners



By /s/ Sarah N. Herbein

Executive Assistant

to the County Administrator



Legal No. 00078004

10/31/20