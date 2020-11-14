Public Notices Palatka Daily News 111420

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS



The Board of County Commissioners of Putnam County, Florida (the “Board”) hereby provides notice, pursuant to Section 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem special assessments to be levied in the county and within in the boundaries of all municipalities of Putnam County, for the cost of providing (i) fire services and/or emergency medical services and facilities; (ii) ferry service and maintenance (iii) capital improvements including road resurfacing, neighborhood park improvements, beautification and maintenance of rights-of-way, subdivision wall construction and maintenance, subdivision entranceway construction and maintenance, and street lighting; (iv) road paving and maintenance; (v) drainage improvements and storm water management systems; (vi) water and wastewater systems, commencing for the Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2021. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, as amended, at a public hearing to be held at 9:15 A.M., or as soon thereafter, on December 8, 2020, in the Commission Meeting Room located at the Putnam County Government Complex, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, Florida. THIS RESOLUTION DOES NOT CREATE ANY NEW SPECIAL ASSESSMENT AND DOES NOT INCREASE ANY CURRENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the County Administrator’s Office and Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, Florida. All interested persons are invited to attend.



In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the above-referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the County Administrator’s Office at (386) 329-0201 at least seven days prior to the date of the hearing.



DATED this 19th of October, 2020.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Nilda Seibert

By: Nilda E. Seibert

MSBU Coordinator



Legal No. 00077796

11/04, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



File No. 19-468CP

Division



IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNETH C. HAMMOND, SR., Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of Kenneth C. Hammond, Sr., deceased, whose date of death was November 15, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives' attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is November 7, 2020.



Attorney for Personal Representatives:

Marcella A. Taylor

Attorney for Kenneth Hammond

Florida Bar Number: 581208

731 Duval Station Road

Suite 107-183

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Telephone: (904) 714-0307

Fax: (904) 714-0370

E-Mail: mtaylorlawoffice@gmail.com



Personal Representative:

Kenneth Hammond

530 Blue Whale Way

Jacksonville, Florida 32218



Legal No. 00078143

11/07/20, 11/14/20

CALL FOR BIDS



The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners is requesting sealed bids from qualified Contractors for Waste Tire Removal and Recycling or Disposal from the Putnam County Central Landfill located at 140 County Landfill Road, Palatka, FL 32177.



Bid Documents, Construction Specifications and Drawings are available online at: http://bids.putnam-fl.com/bids



Deadline for receipt of sealed bids has been set for 2:00 p.m., December 15, 2020, To be considered responsive, bidders shall deliver before 2:00 p.m. EST. on 12/8/20 one (1) original hard copy, 1 duplicate copy and provide one (1) USB drive that contains “all” of your documentation included in the original bid in a pdf format. Sealed bids may be deliver in person or by courier mail to Putnam County General Services Department c/o Desiree’ Akins, 2509 Crill Avenue, Ste 200, Palatka, Florida, 32177. Only sealed bids received on or before the aforestated time and date will be considered. Vendor must indicate the bid number and description on the outside envelope.



Questions concerning the specifications may also be emailed to Desiree’ Akins, Procurement & Budget Supervisor, at desiree.akins@putnam-fl.com. Answers to questions received will be posted online with the bid documents. Questions must be received at least 7 days prior to bid opening.



The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. Putnam County complies with all federal statutes relating to non-discrimination. Putnam County is an equal opportunity employer. Failure to follow the Bid Protest procedures prescribed by the Putnam County Purchasing Ordinance shall constitute a waiver of your protest and any resulting claims.



Bid No. 21-04



Legal No. 00078227

11/14/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR Putnam COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 20000006CA



LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff,



VS.



MICHAEL J. JANOVIC; et al., Defendant(s).



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on November 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 20000006CA, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein, LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff, and MICHAEL J. JANOVIC; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.



The Clerk of the Court, Tim Smith will sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.putnam.realforeclose.com on December 17, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:



LOTS 49 AND 50, BLOCK 2, ST JOHNS RIVERSIDE ESTATES, MARINA SECTION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGES 6 THROUGH 9, PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



TOGETHER WITH 1997 MOBILE HOME VIN # GAFLT34B246030K22 TITLE #: 71645431 AND VIN # GAFLT34A246030K22 TITLE #:71645430



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.



Dated this 9 day of November, 2020.



ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965



By: Zachary Ullman

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail:

ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com



IMPORTANT



AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.



1184-758B



Legal No. 00078228

11/14/20, 11/21/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 2020000009CAAXMX



FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE FREDDIE MAC SEASONED LOANS STRUCTURED TRANSACTION TRUST, SERIES 2019-1, Plaintiff,



vs.



ROBERT SINGELTON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT SINGELTON; UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION #1 and #2, and ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PARTIES, et.al., Defendant(s).



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 5, 2020, entered in Civil Case No.: 2020000009CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE FREDDIE MAC SEASONED LOANS STRUCTURED TRANSACTION TRUST, SERIES 2019-1, Plaintiff, and ROBERT SINGELTON is Defendant.



TIM SMITH, The Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest bidder for cash, at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on the 15th day of December, 2020, the following described real property as set forth in said Judgment, to wit:



SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT A – LEGAL DESCRIPTION



EXHIBIT A

PARCEL 3:

A PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN AND BEING A PART OF GOVERNMENT LOT 10, SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 21 EAST, PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:



COMMENCE AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 10 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY THEREOF 188.60 FEET TO AN IRON ROD SET AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A PARCEL OF LAND AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 23, PAGE 224 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY 188.60 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A PARCEL OF LAND AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 124, PAGE 130 OF SAID PUBLIC RECORDS AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION; FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING THUS DESCRIBED CONTINUE (1) SOUTH 89 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST, ALONG LAST SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY 99.40 FEET TO AN IRON ROD SET AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LAST SAID PARCEL (DEED BOOK 124, PAGE 130); RUN THENCE (2) NORTH, ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY THEREOF 101.00 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LAST SAID PARCEL (DEED BOOK 124, PAGE 130); RUN THENCE (3) NORTH 89 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST, PARALLEL WITH LAST SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY AND ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF LAST SAID PARCEL (DEED BOOK 124, PAGE 130) A DISTANCE OF 99.40 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LAST SAID PARCEL (DEED BOOK 124, PAGE 130); RUN THENCE (4) SOUTH, PARALLEL WITH CALL (2) AND ALONG THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF LAST SAID PARCEL (DEED BOOK 124, PAGE 130) A DISTANCE OF 101.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND TO CLOSE.



If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. If you fail to file a timely claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds. After the funds are reported as unclaimed, only the owner of record as of the date of the Lis Pendens may claim the surplus.



REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386)257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS



SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administración), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION

JUDICIAL



Dated: 11/9/20



/S/ Brian L. Rosaler

By: Corey M. Ohayon

Florida Bar No.: 0174882



Attorney for Plaintiff:

Brian L. Rosaler, Esquire

Popkin & Rosaler, P.A.

1701West Hillsboro Boulevard

Suite 400

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Telephone: (954) 360-9030

Facsimile: (954) 420-5187



19-48331



Legal No. 00078229

11/14/20, 11/21/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO. 2020-39-CA

DIVISION: 53



NEENA D. RODRIGUEZ, PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF

RICHARD M. NEWMAN, Plaintiff,



vs.



MARK A. ARRINGTON AND LISA G.

ARRINGTON AND DISCOVER BANK,

Defendants.



NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that under and by virtue of a certain Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 9, 2020 in Case No. 2020-39-CA, in the Circuit Court in and for Putnam County, Florida, wherein, Neena D. Rodriguez, Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard M. Newman, is Plaintiff and Mark A. Arrington and Lisa G. Arrington and Discover Bank are the Defendants. I, Tim Smith, as Clerk of the Circuit Court of Putnam County, Florida, will at 11:00 a.m., on the 15th day of December, 2020, at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, offer for sale at public auction, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash, the property described as:



All of Lot 1, according to the plat of OAK HILL SUBDIVISION, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 197 of the public records of Putnam County, Florida.

Parcel #12-10-26-6420-0000-0100

Property Address: 121 Husson Ave., Palatka, FL 32177



Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owners as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the date

of the sale.



In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no costs to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste., 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (386) 257-6096, Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.



DATED this 9th day of November. 2020.



HOLMES & YOUNG, P.A.



/s/ George A. Young

George A. Young

Attorney for Plaintiff

222 N. 3rd Street

Palatka, FL 32177

Telephone (386) 328-1111

Fla. Bar # 0051728

Email:

pleadings@holmesandyoung.com



Legal No. 00078243

11/14/20, 11/21/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO. 19000328CAAXMX



MIDFIRST BANK, Plaintiff,



v.



EDWARD E BEARDSLEY A/K/A EDWARD EARL BEARDSLEY; SUSAN K. BEARDSLEY A/K/A SUSAN TURNER BEARDSLEY; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; Defendants.



NOTICE OF SALE



Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on November 05, 2020, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Putnam County, Florida, the office of Tim Smith, Clerk of the Circuit Court, shall sell the property situated in Putnam County, Florida, described as:



LOT 16, BLOCK 21, ST. JOHNS RIVERSIDE ESTATES RIVER RIDGE SECTION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 130, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON AS A PERMANENT FIXTURE AND APPURTENANCE THERETO, DESCRIBED AS: A 2001 HOMES OF MERIT DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME BEARING IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS FLHMBFP101746500A AND FLHMBFP101746500B AND TITLE NUMBERS 82639060 AND 82639255, SAID MOBILE HOME TITLES ARE RETIRED AND CANCELLED.



a/k/a 199 PALMWAY DR, SATSUMA, FL 32189-2550



at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, online at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, on December 17, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.



Dated at St. Petersburg, Florida this 9th day of November, 2020.



eXL Legal, PLLC

Email Address: efiling@exllegal.com

12425 28th Street North, Suite 200

St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Telephone No. (727) 536-4911

Attorney for the Plaintiff



David Reider

FL Bar: 95719



If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724 (386) 257-6096; Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.



File 1000005172



Legal No. 00078244

11/14/20, 11/21/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION



CASE NO. 2020 CA 000155



GRANADA INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff,



vs.



MARTINEZ 2 TRANSPORT, LLC, DANIEL RODRIGUEZ RIVERO, TAVARSHEA SHAPRELL WILLIAMS, BRIAN BRITTON, and BECK AUTO SALES, INC. d/b/a BECK CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP, Defendants.



NOTICE OF ACTION



TO: Daniel Rodriguez Rivero (Address Unknown)



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment has been filed against you in the above styled case and in the above referenced court. You are required to file written defenses, if any, with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy on or before DECEMBER 14 , 2020, on Ronald L. Kammer, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, 2525 Ponce de Leon Blvd., 4th Floor, Coral Gables, Florida 33134.



DATED on NOVEMBER 10, 2020.



TIM SMITH

As Clerk of the Court



(SEAL)



By/s Lee Veronica Reyes

As Deputy Clerk



Legal No. 00078255

11/04, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05/20