Public Notices Palatka Daily News 122620

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION



CASE NO: 2019-0192-DP



IN THE INTEREST OF:

L.B. DOB: 8/29/19

T.B. DOB: 8/29/19

Minor children.



NOTICE OF ACTION



(TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS)



TO: Alexys Blackwelder, last known address 104 Riverside Ln. Palatka, FL.



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: L.B. born on 8/29/19; T.B., born on 8/29/19. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on 1/14/21, at 9 a.m., before the Honorable Christopher Ferebee, by ZOOM at https://zoom.us/j/91019072196 for an ADVISORY HEARING on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights.



FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE.



If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation, in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., D-315, DeLand, Florida 32720; (386) 257-6096, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.



WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2nd day of December 2020.



TIM SMITH, Clerk of the Court



By/s/: Ashley Cusack

As Deputy Clerk



Legal No.: 00078750

12/12, 12/19, 12/26/21, 01/02/21

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: R & J TOWING INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/09/2021 09:30 am at 1160 HWY 17 SOUTH SATSUMA, FL 32189-2715, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. R & J TOWING INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



2FMDK38C77BB33340 2007 Ford



Legal No.: 00078751

12/26/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: R & J TOWING INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/09/2021, 09:30 am at 1160 HWY 17 SOUTH SATSUMA, FL 32189-2715, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. R & J TOWING INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



WDDGF5EBXAR114319

2010 Mercedes-Benz



Legal No. 00078754

12/26/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: R & J TOWING INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/09/2021, 09:35 am at 1160 HWY 17 SOUTH SATSUMA, FL 32189-2715, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. R & J TOWING INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



2S3DB717486126169 2008 Suzuki



Legal No. 00078755

12/26/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: R & J TOWING INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/09/2021, 09:40 am at 1160 HWY 17 SOUTH SATSUMA, FL 32189-2715, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. R & J TOWING INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



2T1KR32E73C059579 2003 Toyota



Legal No. 00078756

12/26/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: R & J TOWING INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/09/2021, 09:45 am at 1160 HWY 17 SOUTH SATSUMA, FL 32189-2715, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. R & J TOWING INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



1FTRW07602KC03039 2002 Ford



Legal No. 00078757

12/26/20

N THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 20-08-CA

DIVISION: 53



ANNA NICOSIA, Plaintiff,



vs.



CHRISTOPHER L. NORMAN and ETTA E. BERNHARD, husband and wife, and HANDI-HOUSE FINANCIAL CORPORATION, a Florida corporation, Defendants.



NOTICE OF SALE UNDER CHAPTER 45



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that under a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated 10 December 2020 was entered in the above-styled case, Tim Smith, Clerk of the CoU1i, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.putnam.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's website for on-line auctions at 11:00 a.m. on January 19, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment:



SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT A ATTACHED HERETO



Exhibit "A"



Parcel No 1

22-10-24-0000-0070-0010

No 911 Address



The North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 24 East, Putnam County, Florida.



Parcel No 2

22-10-24-0000-0070-0020

476 South Francis Street



The South 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 10 South; Range 24 East, Putnam County, Florida.



Parcel No3

22-10-24-0000-0070-0030

488 South Francis Street



The North 1/2 of the Southeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 24 East, Putnam County, Florida.



(AS TO ALL PARCELS) TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO USE THOSE CERTAIN 30 FOOT EASEMENTS FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THOSE LANDS DESCRIBED IN O.R. BOOK 1000, PAGE 1612, O.R. BOOK 925, PAGE 987 AND O.R. BOOK 1006, PAGE 1066 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA.



Parce1No 4

22-10-24-0000-0070-0040

484 South Francis Street



The South 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 24 East, Putnam County, Florida.



Parcel Number: 22-10-24-0000-0070-0010

Prope1iy Address: 476 South Frances Street, Interlachen, Florida 32148



DATED on this 14th day of December, 2020.



KEYSER & SHARBAUGH, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

/s/ Timothy Keyser

TIMOTHY KEYSER, J.D.

Florida Bar Number: 181740

Post Office Box 92

Interlachen, Florida 32148

(386) 684-4673

Fax: (386) 684-4674

Serve@ks.legal



Legal No. 00078897

12/26/20, 01/02/21

The Putnam County Better Place Plan Oversight Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, FL 32177.



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



Sarah Herbein

Executive Administrative

Assistant to the County Administrator



Legal No. 00078923

12/26/20

Notice of Meeting

City of Palatka City Commission



Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the City of Palatka Commission is called to be held at 7:30 p.m. on January 4, 2021 at the Larimer Arts Center, 216 Reid St., Palatka, FL., 32177. The agenda includes, but may not be limited to: Swearing in ceremony for City Commissioner Tammie McCaskill and City Commissioner-Elect Willie Jones, and pinning ceremony for Fire Chief Chris Taylor.



The agenda will be posted on the City website and at City Hall prior to the meeting. All meetings are open to the public. The meeting will stream live on the City’s Official YouTube page. Individuals can call 386-329-0100 to obtain additional information.



NOTICE: ANY PERSON WISHING TO APPEAL ANY DECISION MADE BY THE CITY COMMISSION WITH RESPECT TO ANY MATTER CONSIDERED AT SUCH MEETING WILL NEED A RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS, AND FOR SUCH PURPOSE MAY NEED TO ENSURE THAT A VERBATIM RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS IS MADE, WHICH RECORD INCLUDES THE TESTIMONY AND EVIDENCE UPON WHICH THE APPEAL IS TO BE BASED. FS 286.105



Please govern yourselves accordingly.



/s/Sunni Krantz

Acting City Clerk



Legal No. 00078929

12/26/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FLORIDA SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY



PROBATE DIVISION



CASE NO. 2020-589-CP



IN RE: The Estate of EDWARD R. VAN DYKE a/k/a EDWARD R. VAN DYKE, JR., Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



An Order of Ancillary Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate of EDWARD R. VAN DYKE a/k/a EDWARD R. VAN DYKE, JR., deceased, whose date of death was August 31, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, File No. 2020-589-CP, the address of which is Putnam County Courthouse, 410 St. Johns Ave., P. O. Box 758, Palatka, FL 32178-0758. The name and address of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below. The total value of the estate is less than $75,000.00 and the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned are:



BARBARA E. VAN DYKE

5989 Riverview Rd

Thomson, IL 61285



ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:



All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of the first publication of this Notice is December 26, 2020



HOLMES & YOUNG, P.A.

By/s/ George A. Young

GEORGE A. YOUNG, ESQ.

Fla. Bar No 0051728

222 N. 3rd Street

Palatka, FL 32177

(386) 698-1970

E-mail:

pleadings@holmesandyoung.com

Attorney for Petitioner



Petitioner:

By/s/ Barbara E. Van Dyke

BARBARA E. VAN DYKE



Legal No.: 00079088

12/26/20, 01/02/21

PLANNING & ZONING MEETING



The City of Crescent City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to hear Case # V20-01 for 103 N. Main Street, Parcel No: 30-12-28-1750-0380-0026 concerning an application for a variance to reduce the minimum lot size from 7,200 square feet to 4,455 square feet and reduce the minimum lot width of 60 feet to 45 feet to allow for use of the lot as a single-family residence. The meeting will be held in the Commission Room located at 3 North Summit Street, Crescent City, Florida.



Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate in this meeting should contact City Hall at 386.698.2525 at least 24 hours in advance to request accommodations.



Legal No.00079106

12/26/20

PLANNING & ZONING MEETING



The City of Crescent City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a meeting on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. to hear Case # V21-01 for 208 Chestnut Street, Parcel No: 30-12-28-1820-0190-0021 concerning an application to allow for a detached accessory building greater than 600 sq. ft. The meeting will be held in the Commission Room located at 3 North Summit Street, Crescent City, Florida.

Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate in this meeting should contact City Hall at 386.698.2525 at least 24 hours in advance to request accommodations.



Legal No. 00079107

12/26/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 01/09/2021, 12:00 pm at 1609 ST. JOHNS AVE PALATKA FL 32177-4438 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ST. JOHNS AUTO BODY INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 2010 Nissan

1N4AL2AP9AN404802

Legal No. 00079109

12/26/20