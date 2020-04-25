Body of missing boater recovered

Body

The two-day search for a missing boater came to an end Saturday morning when the 18-year-old body of Xavier Frazier was found at Dunns Creek.

The Interlachen student was reported missing after falling off a boat Thursday. Marine 2 operators using sonar located his body at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

"This was not the outcome we wanted or hoped for," said Sheriff Gator DeLoach. "Our prayers are with this family and his friends who have stayed vigilant at Brown's Landing throughout the search. We know there is no closure in losing a loved one, but hopefully this will give those that loved Xavier peace of mind that he is home."

The search for Frazier's body continued throughout the time he was reported missing. The search was led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The sheriff's office aided in the search, using sonar and drones. A helicopter from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office was flown in to assist in the search Friday, sheriff's office spokeswoman Allison Waters-Merritt said.

Frazier was last seen boating Thursday on Dunns Creek while celebrating his 18th birthday, law enforcement officials said. The search for Frazier started after it was reported he fell off the boat. Local and state law enforcement agencies deployed boats and dive teams to find the missing boater.

"My heart goes out to his family and to his friends," Putnam County School District Superintendent Rick Surrency said Friday as the search continued. "We'll come together as a school district and as a county to support his family during this time."