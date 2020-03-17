Call center established; DeSantis orders bars, nightclubs closed

Body

A call center has been established for Putnam County residents with questions regarding COVID-19, the coronavirus. Residents can reach the call center at 329-1904.

The call center will be operational Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The call center was established by the Board of County Commissioners in conjunction with the Putnam County Health Department.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered bars and nightclubs to shutdown at 5 p.m. today for 30 days due to coronavirus concerns. The governor also ordered restaurants to cut their seating by 50%, while requiring takeout and delivery services. Restaurant employees also must be screened for COVID-19

"These steps we're taking will reduce density, reduce crowds," DeSantis said at a morning news conference. "Our hope is these new restrictions will help that."