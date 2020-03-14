Department of Health announces 25 new cases of coronavirus

Body

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday announced 25 new cases of coronavirus, although still none have been reported in Putnam County.

Just before 1 p.m. today, the department reported a total of 70 Florida residents with positive cases of COVID-19.

The Board of Putnam County Commissioners on Friday unanimously declared Putnam County to be in a state of emergency, which will last until at least March 20.

The Department of Health continues to urge residents to avoid mass gatherings, particularly if they have been sick or care for someone who is ill. Mary Garcia, administrator for the state Department of Health in Putnam County, said Saturday residents should use the same precautions for church gatherings.

"My church is encouraging members who are ill or care for loved ones that are ill to follow the same guidelines," Garcia said.

"Wash your hands is the best tip I give every one."