DeSantis shuts down restaurant dining; no virus cases reported in Putnam

Body

Gov. Ron DeSantis today ordered all state restaurants to suspend serving food in their dining rooms. He said establishments can continue to operate their kitchens for providing delivery or take-out service.

The order mentions social distancing as a measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The governor also ordered the closure of all gyms and fitness centers in the state.

As of 11 a.m.. today, the state Department of Health reported 520 coronavirus cases in Florida. There are no reported cases in Putnam County. Thirty-two people have been tested, with 22 testing negative and 10 reports still pending.