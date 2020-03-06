Dive team recovers body from river

Body

The body of a 26-year-old Palatka man was discovered by a dive team late Thursday night after emergency workers received reports of a person jumping off Memorial Bridge.

Officials identified the victim as Wail Ardab. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw him jumping from the bridge. Emergency officials responded after receiving the call shortly after 6 p.m.

The body was recovered around 11 p.m. The body was released to a medical examiner and an autopsy will be done to determine cause of death.

