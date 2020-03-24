ER doctor tests positive, others exposed

Body

An emergency room physician at Putnam Community Medical Center was the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in the county, according to Sheriff Gator DeLoach. Others were exposed, including a sheriff's deputy who is now in quarantine.

"I share the community's frustration with the lack of preparedness and response by the hospital," DeLoach said in a video posted by the sheriff's office.

Putnam County had two reported cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon. A 67-year-old man was the first reported case Friday. The Department of Health reported Sunday that an 82-year-old woman had tested positive for the virus.