1 dead, but no new virus cases

Despite no new coronavirus cases being reported in Putnam County for the third consecutive day, health officials Thursday reported an 84-year-old man became the third official virus-related death in the county.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County, said one case was transferred Wednesday, the same day the death occurred. The number of coronavirus cases Thursday remained at 127.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach and Board of County Commissioners Chairman Terry Turner said in a video how vital it is for residents to continue social distancing even though this is the second time within two weeks no new cases were reported for three days.

“As we approach the weekend, it is important to remember safe distancing guidelines. We are no way ready to return to normal,” Turner said in the video. “Please remain vigilant in using caution when traveling to public places.”

Testing in the county continued to rise Thursday, and DeLoach said the increased testing means more possible cases. Health officials reported 2,500 people were tested in Putnam by Thursday, with 2,371 cases coming back negative and two cases pending.

“While we understand everyone’s desire to begin moving around and returning to normal routine, this just isn’t the right time to disregard our social distancing practices,” DeLoach said in the video. “We don’t want to step backward due to an increase in positive cases. We know we may have a slight increase in testing and a slight increase in numbers is expected due to that.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will be releasing more Phase 1 guidelines today, including allowing gyms to reopen. He also extended executive order 20-94, which suspends evictions and mortgage foreclosures, until June 2. Rent and mortgage payments must still be made, according to the order.

Coronavirus cases in Florida reached 43,210 Thursday, with 1,875 deaths statewide, according to floridadisater.org.

Putnam County residents who have questions regarding COVID-19 can call the county hotline 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily at 329-1904.

“We all want to move to Phase 2 as quickly as possible. We all want to be able to gather with friends and family again,” DeLoach said. “We all want to participate in organized activities and sports. And we all want to see our seniors graduate this August.”

“In order for us to accomplish these things, we have to work together as a community because we still have many challenges ahead of us.”