14-year-old among 5 new coronavirus cases reported

The holiday weekend saw an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Putnam County, with five new diagnoses announced Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As of Monday, the county has had 143 COVID-19 cases, with Palatka reporting the greatest number of cases with 93 reported, according to floridadisaster.org.

The most recent cases were:

– A 25-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 39-year-old Interlachen woman.

– A 25-year-old Palatka woman.

– A 14-year-old Satsuma boy.

– A 64-year-old Palatka man.

Interlachen reported 19 cases, East Palatka had 13 cases, Crescent City had eight, Melrose reported four, Satsuma had three, and Hollister, Welaka, Pomona Park and Hawthorne each reported one coronavirus case.

According to floridadisaster.org, 18 Putnam County residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The coronavirus hotline in Putnam will have new hours beginning today. The call center can be reached at 329-1904 and is open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The number of cases in Florida has increased to 51,746, with 2,252 deaths reported statewide. Four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county since the outbreak began.