1st day encourages school officials

Students back in classroom as Putnam schools reopen

  • Miller Middle School Principal Tim Adams checks students’ temperature as they enter the school Monday morning.
    Miller Middle School Principal Tim Adams checks students’ temperature as they enter the school Monday morning.
  • Middleton-Burney Elementary School Principal Rodney Symonds watches as students, parents and staff enter in front of the school’s main office Monday morning.
    Middleton-Burney Elementary School Principal Rodney Symonds watches as students, parents and staff enter in front of the school’s main office Monday morning.
Students re-entered classrooms early Monday morning as schools throughout the Putnam County School District finally began the 2020-2021 school year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to resort to…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.