1st day encourages school officials

Subhead Students back in classroom as Putnam schools reopen

Miller Middle School Principal Tim Adams checks students’ temperature as they enter the school Monday morning.

Middleton-Burney Elementary School Principal Rodney Symonds watches as students, parents and staff enter in front of the school’s main office Monday morning.

Students re-entered classrooms early Monday morning as schools throughout the Putnam County School District finally began the 2020-2021 school year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to resort to…