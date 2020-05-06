2 reported dead from coronavirus

Body

The coronavirus death toll in Putnam County increased to four after two deaths were reported Tuesday.

The most recent deaths were two Palatka men who were 71 and 73, according to the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county was 120 as of Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both these gentlemen,” Mary Garcia, administrator for the local health department branch, said in a statement.

Garcia said the number of local COVID-19 diagnoses was 121 Monday morning, but a case was counted twice, which brought the total down by one. She also said two hospitalized cases transferred Tuesday morning, but two more cases were confirmed to keep the total at 120. Seventeen people have been hospitalized.

The two coronavirus cases reported Tuesday were a 75-year-old Melrose man and a 78-year-old Palatka man.

Based on recommendations from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida began the first of three reopening phases Monday. Restaurants and retail stores are allowed to operate at 25% capacity and elective surgeries can resume, DeSantis said. Putnam County officials reopened county parks Saturday, excluding Project P.L.A.Y. at John Theobold Sports Complex in Palatka.

Hand-washing stations and precautionary signs were installed for the park openings. Residents are still reminded to take precautions such as wearing facemasks, frequent handwashing and social distancing.

State parks also reopened Monday, but Ravine Gardens State Park in Palatka remains closed.

“Ravine Gardens will not be open until Phase 2. We do not have a date for reopening at this time,” park officials said online.

Dunns Creek State Park and the Palatka-to-St. Augustine State Trail are open.

Floridadisaster.org reported Palatka has the most coronavirus cases with 78 as of Tuesday. Interlachen has 16, East Palatka has 12, Crescent City has five, Satsuma has four, Welaka has two, and Hawthorne, Melrose and Hollister each have one.

Statewide, 37,439 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and 1,471 deaths have been reported in Florida as of Tuesday.

DeSantis said 23,884 tests statewide returned Monday, and of those tests, 589 came back positive. It was the lowest statewide positivity rate on record, he said.

Drive-thru testing sites across Florida have increased and the closest site to Putnam County is at TIAA Bank Stadium Lot J in Jacksonville. Residents can also get tested by making an appointment with Express Medical Group in Palatka and Crescent City.

The number of people tested in Putnam County reached 1,898 people by Tuesday and 1,775 people tested negative. Three cases are pending, according to floridadisaster.org.

For coronavirus questions, call the county COVID-19 hotline 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily at 329-1904.

“During our reopening phase, county officials again urge citizens and visitors alike to remember to practice social distancing, limit contact with others (and) wear a mask when in the company of others,” Garcia said in an email. “Frequently wash your hands with soap or water, or with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.”