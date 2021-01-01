2021: Looking Forward

Subhead
New year bringing cause for optimism, concern
Construction at the old Kmart building in Palatka could be a sign of good things to come, with Marshalls and Five Below slated to open this year in the building and other businesses opening elsewhere in Putnam County.
Comarco Products President Tom Hoversen talks to local officials last year about his company’s operations, including plans to expand in 2021.
A courtroom at the Putnam County Courthouse sits empty in 2020, but jury trials could resume as early as Monday.
Azalea City Brewing Co. in Palatka opened in November and is looking to prosper this year as the area hopes for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside.
Bathroom paper, a coveted item in 2020, rolls through the Georgia-Pacific factory in Palatka. The business hasn’t had to make cuts because of COVID-19. Instead, it is looking to expand this year.
The Bingo Palace exterior in Palatka receives maintenance in hopes of it becoming a new business in 2021.
This is the third in a three-part series reviewing 2020 and looking ahead to 2021 in Putnam County.
There’s a lot to look forward to in 2021, namely that it won’t be 2020, a year beset by the…
