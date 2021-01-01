2021: Looking Forward

Construction at the old Kmart building in Palatka could be a sign of good things to come, with Marshalls and Five Below slated to open this year in the building and other businesses opening elsewhere in Putnam County.

Comarco Products President Tom Hoversen talks to local officials last year about his company’s operations, including plans to expand in 2021.

A courtroom at the Putnam County Courthouse sits empty in 2020, but jury trials could resume as early as Monday.

Azalea City Brewing Co. in Palatka opened in November and is looking to prosper this year as the area hopes for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside.

Bathroom paper, a coveted item in 2020, rolls through the Georgia-Pacific factory in Palatka. The business hasn’t had to make cuts because of COVID-19. Instead, it is looking to expand this year.