50 years later: Desegregating Putnam County Schools

Process Required Special People
Dr. William Higgins and his wife, Cleo, fought for civil rights and were acquaintances with several high-profile civil rights leaders of the era. A community leader and veteran of two wars, William Higgins was a dentist and he assisted in the effort to desegregate schools.
John Eubanks, pictured in 2014, was an agriculture teacher, Putnam County School District staff member and later county commissioner, who helped Superintendent Carey Ferrell’s push to desegregate schools.
This is the second in a three-part series about the Putnam County School District desegregating schools. On Wednesday, the impacts and thoughts of Palatka South High School class of 1970 graduates…
