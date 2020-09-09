50 years later: Desegregating Putnam County Schools

Subhead Moving Forward Together

The senior officers for the Palatka Central High School class of 1970 as featured in the school’s yearbook.

Palatka South High School teammates Willie Mitchell and Walt Walker.

Palatka Central seniors Thyra Swindell and Nathan Taylor were selected as most likely to succeed.

Palatka Central students clown for a 1970 yearbook photo.

Putnam County schools begin gradually integrating prior to the 1969-1970 school year, but that was the year when integration measures became mandatory and some students had to change schools. …