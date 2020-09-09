50 years later: Desegregating Putnam County Schools

-
The senior officers for the Palatka Central High School class of 1970 as featured in the school’s yearbook.
-
Palatka South High School teammates Willie Mitchell and Walt Walker.
-
Palatka Central seniors Thyra Swindell and Nathan Taylor were selected as most likely to succeed.
-
Palatka Central students clown for a 1970 yearbook photo.
Putnam County schools begin gradually integrating prior to the 1969-1970 school year, but that was the year when integration measures became mandatory and some students had to change schools.
…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.