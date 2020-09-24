9,000 mail ballots requested as election nears

-
Drop boxes will be outside early voting locations, like the Supervisor of Elections Office in Palatka, for people who request mail ballots but would prefer to take them, rather than mail them, back to elections workers.
The local election chief said he is hoping for at least a 75% voter turnout due to increased interest in the presidential contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
…
