After 47 years of school service, retiree says she has ‘loved everything I’ve done’

A longtime Putnam County School District aide, executive secretary and bookkeeper from Palatka retired this month after 47 years of service.

Originally from Richlands, Virginia, Martha Farmer moved to Palatka when she was 12. Farmer began at Campbell Elementary as a teacher’s aide for four years. Her daughter went there for kindergarten. Farmer said the principal noticed how much time Farmer spent there and he eventually offered her a job.

After Campbell closed, Farmer later worked at Moseley Elementary School for 31 years as a classroom assistant, rising to executive secretary. She retired for one year and went back to Moseley for one more year.

She worked as the executive secretary at Miller Middle School for a year and Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School for three years under former principal Debra Buckles. Buckles brought Farmer to work with her under the district’s Federal Programs department as an accounting clerk.

“I’ve loved everything I’ve done,” Farmer said. “It’s been an experience.”

Farmer recalled how attached she became to some students — and how it could be a bad thing at times. Farmer said a third-grader she was close with died early in her career.

“Most of it was the children. You get so attached to them. You realize you don’t have a clue of what some of them are dealing with,” Farmer said. “When something like that happens to you, it just rocks your world.”

Buckles, who retired in 2018, first met Farmer when Buckles was a guidance counselor at Moseley.

After working with Farmer in three areas, Buckles praised Farmer’s dedication to the school district, her skills and her work ethic.

“She was loyal, humble and trustworthy,” Buckles said. “Soon, she became more than a secretary or bookkeeper. She became and remains a cherished friend.”

Kelley Smith Elementary School Assistant Principal Cathy Oyster said she went to Moseley when Farmer was the executive secretary, and it was Farmer who recommended Oyster as a long-term substitute teacher to the principal.

Oyster said what set Farmer apart was her ability to help other people find their path.

She said Farmer’s knowledge brought stability to the school and created a bridge between staff, students, families and the community.

“In all her years at Moseley Elementary School, many staffing and administration changes occurred, but the one constant was Miss Farmer. Each school has a ‘legend’ that has seen changes in students, staffing and administration,” Oyster said in an email. “To have worked with Miss Farmer is to have worked with a legend and to know you are a better person because of the time you spent with her.”

Now 72, Farmer said she has loved everything she has done. Farmer said in retirement she would continue volunteering at Putnam County Animal Control, which is her passion.

Working at several schools, with thousands of teachers and students, Farmer said her biggest lesson was helping people in their time of need.

Throughout her career, she would run into former students on shopping trips or office visits.

“It’s those relationships with the students and the people you work with that are there forever,” Farmer said.

“I feel like I could pick up the phone and talk to any of those students or teachers and say that I need something, and they’d be there I have no doubt.”