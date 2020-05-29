And the Awards Goes To

Body

A local high school senior is receiving recognition during the week he would have had his graduation ceremony.

Colby Mikell received the 2020 Robert W. Webb Award of Excellence from the Putnam County School District. The award was created 35 years ago and is annually given to a local student to celebrate their achievements beyond academia.

Mikell said his grandfather John L. Mikell, who passed away in 2017, was close friends with the award’s namesake. He said receiving this award would’ve made his grandfather proud.

“I’ve applied for more than 20 scholarships, and this award means more to me than any amount of money,” Mikell said. “It’s such an honor. I’ve dreamed about this award.”

According to Superintendent Rick Surrency, Mikell will receive a plaque and monetary prize as the award’s winner. He said he knows Mikell’s parents, John and Michelle, are proud of him.

“It’s a good day for Putnam County to celebrate one of its own,” Surrency said.

Mikell is graduating from Palatka High School and is already a graduate of the school’s Collegiate High School Program, earning his associate degree from St. Johns River State College on May 8.

He plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., where he intends to enroll during the fall semester and pursue a business degree with a specialization in the music industry.

According to Mikell, his desire to work in the arts stems from experiences in high school. Mikell said he starred in several PHS theater productions throughout his four years there.

“I’ve played football, soccer and weightlifting,” Mikell said. “There have been days when I’ve dreaded going to practice, but I don’t think there’s ever been a single day where I dreaded going to theater rehearsal.”

Mikell’s well-rounded résumé made him the ideal candidate for the scholarship, according to Surrency.

“Colby is very, very involved in a number of his activities,” Surrency said. “The diversity of his involvement in the community really stood out to us.”

Mikell also won the 2020 Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship, which comes with $1,000 and a certificate.

“Thank you to Alpha Delta Kappa for honoring me with this scholarship,” Mikell said.

Gail Cahan, member of the Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship committee, said the sorority was impressed with Mikell’s ability to balance academics and extracurricular activities.

“We thought that Colby was just such an outstanding kid,” Cahan said.

According to Cahan, Alpha Delta Kappa is a sorority comprised of current and former educators who want to continue supporting schools. She said the sorority has annually given a scholarship to a Putnam County student for more than 20 years.

The sorority also plans to give the annual Lamp of Learning Award to a fifth-grader from each of Putnam County’s elementary schools. Cahan said the award includes a certificate and $50.

“It’s been very well-received and the elementary schools are tickled by it,” Cahan said. “It’s picked up steam and is a good thing we’re looking forward to doing for the fifth-graders.”

Cahan said the winners of the Lamp of Learning Award will be presented at one of the Putnam County School District board meetings in September. She said the certificates have already been mailed to the fifth-graders.

“With us honoring high school students, we figured we should do something for the younger children,” Cahan said. “… We usually award them at the May meeting, but that wasn’t possible this year. We just thought it would be special for them to have that recognition in front of a group of people, which is why we’re waiting.”

This year’s Lamp of Learning Award winners are Harmonie Strauser of Mellon Elementary School, Josalyn Bradshaw of James A. Long Elementary School, Mikala Burnett of Browning-Pearce Elementary School, Beau Barron of E.H. Miller School, Hailey Starling of Melrose Elementary School, Gianna Bohannon of Children’s Reading Center Charter School, Sam Doran of Kelley Smith Elementary School, Corey Black of Moseley Elementary School, Silas Kabat of Interlachen Elementary School, Trevor Delaney of Middleton-Burney Elementary School and Annabelle Lamb of Ochwilla Elementary School.