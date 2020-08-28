Authorities debut 911 texting option

-
Local authorities have unveiled a new system where people can text 911 instead of calling.
A sample of the new 911 texting system shows how the program will work, especially for people who can’t call or don’t feel safe calling 911.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has launched a 911 textline to assist callers in emergency situations who can’t call.
People in a distressing situation may not be in a position to call 911…
