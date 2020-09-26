Back in Business

Subhead
DeSantis pushes state into Phase 3 of reopening
The Tiki bar area at Renegades on the River in Crescent City provides outdoor seating for customers. Restaurants and other businesses in the county will no longer be restricted to capacity limits implemented because of COVID-19.
Patrons enjoy lunch outside at Corky Bell’s restaurant in East Palatka earlier this year when state restrictions limited the amount of indoor seating a restaurant could offer.
Musselwhite’s in East Palatka posts a sign directing customers toward the pick-up area earlier this year when restaurants in Florida couldn’t have indoor seating.
Putnam County restaurants scrambled to plan for the weekend after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions for dining establishments and other businesses Friday.
In trying to boost…
