Back to the Drawing Board

Subhead
Committee member calls to remove colleague but no recommendation made during marathon meeting
-
Committee moderator Jim Troiano adds another suggestion to the list of potential recommendations of where to move the Confederate statue that is currently on the Putnam County Courthouse lawn.
-
LaToya Robinson reacts as fellow committee member David Wade says she should be removed from the group because she is too biased to remain.
-
During the public comment portion of the Confederate monument committee meeting, Palatka resident Sheila Beck says she does not wish to see the statue relocated.
After meeting for nearly four hours, Putnam County Statue Relocation Selection Committee members made no final choices Friday regarding the county’s Confederate monument relocation.
The Board of…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.