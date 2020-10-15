Back for Round 2

Subhead School, sheriff, commissioner candidates face off

Candidates for Putnam County Board of Commissioners District 3, Douglas Hays, Terry Turner and Joshua Mast, participate in the second night of the Palatka Daily News and St. Johns River State College’s online forums.

Edison Edison and Gator DeLoach

Rick Surrency and Pamela Brown

The second night of candidate conversations included talk of keeping the Confederate monument in place, the possibility of law enforcement body cameras and keeping online programs in county schools. …