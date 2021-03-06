Bartram Frolic organizers eye April date with focus on safety

Mike Adams portrays William Bartram as he entertains children during the 2019 Bartram Frolic in Palatka. The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but organizers are hoping to hold the event in April this year.

Positively Putnam FL

The Bartram Frolic is trying to be the first Palatka festival held in 2021. The frolic occurred from 2017 to 2019, but was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bartram Trail Society of…