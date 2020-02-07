Bassmaster Elite postponed Friday

Body

B.A.S.S. officials postponed the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament in Palatka for the second straight day Friday morning due to continued weather concerns.

Putnam County is under a wind advisory from the National Weather Service through 2 p.m. today, with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected and making the river unsafe for boaters.

According to B.A.S.S. communications manager Emily Harley, the plan now is for the field of 88 anglers to fish Saturday through Monday on the St. Johns River. She said the Bassmaster Elite Series Outdoors Expo will open 2 p.m. Friday, where fans can meet the pro fishermen for autographs and photos.

Competition is expected to resume 7:15 a.m. Saturday when anglers launch from the Palatka City Dock and Boat Ramp. Weigh-ins will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park, with the full field competing both days.

The season-opening event for the Bassmaster Elite Series was scheduled to begin Thursday, but was postponed because of windy conditions. The tournament will now be a three-day event, with the final weigh-in 2 p.m. Monday at the riverfront.

Putnam County was under a tornado watch Thursday night as thunderstorms passed through the area. Power outages were reported in some areas.

Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies with winds 5 to 10 mph, with temperatures reaching 64 degrees.

The 2020 AFTCO Bassmasters Elite Series tournament is hosted by the Putnam County Tourist Development Council and Putnam County Board of Commissioners.